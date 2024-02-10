Sports
Who is Cricket in The Masked Singer? All the clues and hints so far
The Masked SingerITV's most surreal competition series, is in full swing.
Joel Dommett hosts, with judges Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan doing their best detective work to guess which celebrities are behind the weird and wonderful outfits.
This year's participants hope to join the previous ones Masked Singer UK winners including Nicola Roberts, Joss Stone, Natalie Imbruglia and Charlie Simpson.
One of the hopefuls is disguised as Cricket Here's what we know about them so far
In an ITV press pack released ahead of the series, Cricket said: I like the fun content of The Masked Singer, I could be creative!
In week one of the singing show, some judges were not convinced by Cricket's act, as he walked onto the stage, with his back against the ground and walked slowly, indicating that he may be an older contestant.
Gilligan suspected that Cricket might be Jamaican musician and TV personality Levi Roots, while McCall thought that Cricket was pretending to be older, and suspected that this might be the case. Repair shop host Jay Blades.
Ross thought that because a scoreboard in the pre-recorded segment showed the number 60, it could indicate the age of celebrities. That's why Ross suspected it was cricketer and former England captain David Gower, who is 66.
Charlie Simpson, who was a guest judge on the first episode of the new series after winning the competition last year, guessed it was English cricketer Stuart Broad because he is 6ft tall and about the same size as Cricket.
Last year, Charlie Simpson was crowned the winner of The Masked Singer UK.
During his second performance on Saturday (January 13), Cricket performed their version of SNAP!'s 1992 song Rhythm is a Dancer to loud applause from the judges and audience.
Mo Gilligan, Olly Murs (who judged in Rita Ora's absence) and Jonathan Ross all agreed that Cricket was a musician and Fame Academy star Lemar.
Fans agreed, pointing out that not only were the vocals similar, but the cricket background of Cricket's video package could reference the Lemar Cricket Club in Frankfurt.
However, Davina McCall warned her colleagues not to jump to conclusions and explained The Masked Singer often fools viewers.
Elsewhere in the earlier clues, Cricket seemed to put on a faux-posh accent and continue using the word cheerful.
I'm sure you can tell I'm a top cricketer, the best in the village, said Cricket.
Crikey I don't want to sound pompous, but my scores are not just about cricket. On the contrary, after some ins and outs…I became quite a big hitter.
He added: It's fantastic to be invited to play for you tonight. I'm going to make it a really good knee… I hope my performance knocked you over, like when I got dizzy while sitting on a couch.
After the previous week's performance, he said he felt completely overwhelmed. If you ask me, the entire panel is out.
Among the items with extra hints were gold dust, 60 cricket numbers and a copy of The Cricket Gazette having said that: Best cricket pair of 2024.
I may come across all shapes and sizes, but you could say I have a bit of a reputation. I've always had potential. Different from the team pursuit, Cricket said.
I don't want to take you for a ride, but I want to compete with you, Knowles, allowing my talent to grow… The competition was quite exciting. Not true? Let's hope tonight's performance isn't a duck.
Last week was super fun, he added. The panel played a very good game with their guesses. But they are not masterminds.
One has a few marks on the board. And very good innings… Oops! I was in a class of my own. It was my calling. I went from playing in the town square to playing in arenas and winning trophies.
Cricket told the judges to go around in circles and guess – it's quite fun to confuse you, I must confess.
And tonight a great opportunity to have a very good party.
Cricket's week five item prompts included a cricket ball hitting the screen, a microphone and a note that read: To Cricket Love by MB xx.
The Masked Singer airs on ITV on Saturday evening, with the final expected to take place in February.
|
