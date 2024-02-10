Sports
People are embracing the trend of custom football bingo cards on TikTok
If you know your partner well enough, you can almost anticipate what he or she is going to say.
The wives and girlfriends of avid sports fans have taken this trick to the next level.
While watching football together, several women shared hilarious videos of their Super Bowl bingo cards predicting their partners' reactions to the games, with responses like “aggressively clapping,” “stands up,” “sighs loudly” and “yells at the defense'. “
Many of these videos have gone viral on TikTok as sports fans prepare for Super Bowl Sunday.
For the less athletic halves of these relationships, the bingo card trend offers a fun way to get involved in their partner's hobbies.
TODAY.com spoke to three women who made bingo cards for their soccer-loving partners. Read on to find out if your partner shares any of these common reactions.
A bingo bonding moment at the bar
Maria Rising, 29, decided to make her own Super Bowl bingo card for her friend after seeing other TikTok creators posting videos of their bingo cards.
Rising brought a batch of her bingo cards to her favorite local bar, where she and her friend were watching a Detroit Lions game, and began filling out her card while her friend watched the game.
Her bingo card included reactions such as jumping up, both hands on the head, opening a beer and air punches.
The bartender saw her bingo cards and complimented them, so Rising offered the rest of her cards to the other bar patrons.
People started getting bingos and it was like they brought them back and showed them to me, and it was so much fun, she says. Everyone was so electric.
Although Rising herself isn't particularly interested in football, her boyfriend is a big Lions fan.
My friend has the funniest reactions to things, she says.
After the success of her first bingo card, she plans to create another bingo game on Sunday for the upcoming Super Bowl game.
Bingo brought spouses into the game
Diana Sims always enjoys seeing her wife's enthusiastic reactions to sports games, so she made her a surprise bingo card.
She thought it was hilarious, Sims says. She didn't know I did it.
Sims, 29, was inspired by online bingo cards from other makers.
I've seen a few people who like playoff bingo, or other little sports games, or other things their partner likes, fun for them too, she says. I just felt like it was an opportunity for me to participate in the sport with my partner as we watched it together.
For Sims and her wife, the bingo game also became a moment of connection.
She was in shock and said, Wow, you really know me, Sims says.
Sims and her wife, who both live in Michigan, are fans of multiple sports, so Sims plans to make more bingo cards.
Her reactions are elitist. It's just so funny to watch her, Sims says.
Tori Harper, 28, created her bingo card for similar reasons.
Harper filmed her husband's reactions as they watched the Texas Longhorns play in the college football national championship.
I know him very well, so I thought, I'm pretty sure I can pinpoint the things he's saying. “I just wanted to have some fun with it,” she says.
Harper's TikTok video about the bingo game received 6.6 million views and more than 622,000 likes.
It absolutely went viral, she says. Many people contacted him because they saw him in the video.
Neither Harper nor her boyfriend expected the video to become so popular, but they enjoyed seeing people's positive reactions.
I think it's just the relatability, she says. I received a lot of responses from friends and wives, and they were very supportive of watching sports with their partner. A lot of it was, Oh, my husband or my boyfriend does that, and they could really relate to it.
From bingo to entrepreneurship
Kelly Burke, 25, was inspired to try the trend after seeing other creators' bingo card videos. She says family and friends urged her to make a bingo card for her husband because of his “hilarious” reactions.
Burke filmed her husband's reactions to each play of a Detroit Lions game as she filled out the bingo card, which included cues such as “swearing,” “crossing arms,” ”falling to the ground” and “aggressive punches.”
She posted her first TikTok video about the bingo card on January 5, and it quickly went viral, racking up 12.7 million views and nearly 2 million likes. Since then, Burke has posted several popular follow-up videos.
(Warning: The video below contains some profanity.)
Burke's videos provided more than just entertainment for the couple.
“When we noticed that the first video went viral and got a lot of attention, the big comment left on the video was that people wanted to buy the card,” she says.
Burke was inspired to create a digital version of her bingo card, which was originally written on a sheet of notebook paper with marker and pencil.
She and her friend brainstormed what to write on the bingo cards, and she started selling them as PDFs on Etsy.
If you think about it, people are very busy these days. Either they don't have the time and creativity, or they are unfamiliar with sports and don't know what to put on the squares, she says.
Since then, Burke's bingo business has experienced significant demand. So far, she says she's made about $2,000 in profit.
“I didn't expect it to blow up,” she says.
Burke is less of a sports fan than her boyfriend, but she finds the bingo card game to be a fun way for couples to connect.
“I was kind of surprised to see that there was a market for it and that people really wanted it and appreciated it,” she continues. “I've gotten really good reviews on Etsy. People are really, really happy with it.”
Burke and her boyfriend have both been recognized publicly by people who follow her account, which grew from about 3,000 followers before the bingo video to more than 30,000 afterward.
I had to break through that skepticism a little bit and see where it led me, she says. I'm so glad I did.
