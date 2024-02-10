Halep 'confident' in overturning doping ban after CAS hearing – News





Former WTA No. 1 tennis player Simona Halep of Romania is surrounded by the media for a hearing in the arbitration proceedings against International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) at the International Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS, in Lausanne, Switzerland. -AP Published: Sat Feb 10, 2024 4:37 pm Former world number one Simona Halep said on Friday she was confident her appeal against a four-year doping ban would be successful after a three-day hearing before the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland. “This hearing gave me the opportunity to put forward my position and defend my innocence,” the two-time Grand Slam winner said in a statement after the final day of the hearing. “My faith in the prevalence of the truth remains intact. I look forward to reclaiming my place on the tennis courts.” Accompanied by her lawyers, the 32-year-old player began arguing her case behind closed doors at the CAS headquarters in Lausanne on Wednesday. The hearing concluded at 2.30pm GMT on Friday “with the parties' final submissions”, CAS said in a separate statement. “The parties have been informed that the CAS panel responsible for the case will now deliberate and prepare the arbitral award, containing the decision and the grounds thereof,” the statement said. The CAS ruling will be made on a date yet to be announced. The Romanian was suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) last September after two separate doping violations. She tested positive for roxadustat after the 2022 US Open and was charged with a second anti-doping violation last year related to irregularities in her biological passport for athletes. Halep has protested her innocence and refused to accept the ITIA decision that bars her from playing professional tennis until October 6, 2026. The winner of the 2018 French Open and 2019 Wimbledon singles titles says she wants to “clear her name” and claims experts have discovered she accidentally took a contaminated supplement. Roxadustat is a substance that can be legitimately used to treat anemia. But it is also on the World Anti-Doping Agency's banned list because it is considered a blood doping agent that increases hemoglobin and red blood cell production. The biological passport system is designed for long-term monitoring of an athlete's blood indicators with the aim of identifying irregularities that could indicate doping. Halep is the first leading women's tennis player to end up in the anti-doping net since the suspension of Russia's Maria Sharapova in 2016. READ ALSO

