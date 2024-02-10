Strong start leads gymnastics to road win at Central Michigan





MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – – Led by solid performances on bars and vault, Ball State's gymnastics team improved to 3-0 in Mid-American Conference play with a 196,000 to 195,325 win over Central Michigan Friday night at McGuirk Arena. “It's always a competitive meet here and I'm glad we were able to go out and put in a solid performance,” the head coach said. Joanna Saleem said. “We've made some mistakes here and there, but how they handle themselves when those mistakes happen is the important thing right now.” The Cardinals (10-1; 3-0 MAC) posted team scores of 49.100 in each of the first two rotations to set the tone early. That effort helped Ball State emerge as the individual winner in all four events, along with a pair of gymnasts tied for the all-around title. “Our consistency at the top is one of the things I'm really excited about,” Saleem added. “It's great to have event winners week in and week out, but those names change every game because we have such strong athletes on our team.” The hot start also helped Ball State to its first victory in Mount Pleasant since Feb. 17, 1996, when the Cardinals topped the Chippewas (6-4; 3-1 MAC) by a score of 191.650 to 189.950. CMU had won its last 14 games at home before tonight's BSU win. Leading the solid effort on bars was graduated Megan Teter who won the event with her second 9.900 of the season, as well as her perfect 10.0 at the Tennessee Collegiate Classic. Sophomore Zoe Middleton and freshmen Ashley Szymanski were close behind at 9,825, while junior Grace Sumner threw a 9.800 to give BSU four scores of 9.800 or high in the opening rotation. Ball State followed with three routines above the 9.800 threshold in the second rotation, with senior Suki Pfister winning jump with its own 9,900. It was the 13th collegiate vault of 9,900 or higher. Senior Victoria Henry and junior Carissa Martinez added scores of 9,850 and 9,825 respectively. Senior Hannah Ruthberg led the Cardinals in the third rotation, winning the floor with a score of 9.850. Pfister and Middleton would eventually finish fourth overall with routines of 9.800. Junior Grace Sumner after which the crowd wanted more with BSU's final beam routine, with a season-high score of 9.900. It was also Ball State's highest beam score of the season. Teter was also solid on apparatus, earning a 9.825 to finish in second place on the event. “We were all so excited for Grace and the way she stood up and performed so confidently in our final routine,” Saleem said. “She's building that confidence week by week and starting to have fun again and be able to perform herself. I love watching her find that rhythm and that presence up there.” In total, Ball State's gymnasts finished the meet with 12 scores of 9.800 or higher, including three 9.900s. In addition to their individual event titles, Ruthberg and Teter took the all-around crown with scores of 39.150. It was Ruthberg's second straight all-around title, and Teter's first of the year. The Ball State gymnastics team returns to action a week from Saturday (Feb. 17) when it travels to Western Michigan for a 4 p.m. battle with the Broncos.

