Molineux named for long-awaited international return

Sophie Molineux has been named in an Australian squad for the first time since 2021, with the spin-bowling all-rounder recalled to the national squad for next week's one-off Test against South Africa at the WACA Ground.

Molineux is the only addition to the group of 14 players currently playing against the Proteas in the three-match ODI leg of the multi-format series, with a chance to play her first international match since the third T20I against India in October 2021, if selected in the final XI.

The left-arm spinner is also the only change from the Test squad that played against India in Mumbai in December.

Australia Test Squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham South Africa Test Squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Sun Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chlo Tryon, Delmi Tucker

Lauren Cheatle, who made her Test debut in Wankhede, was ruled out of the Perth Test and the Women's Premier League in India after the desperately unlucky left arm had skin cancer removed from her neck late last month, while Heather Graham has been left out.

Molineux was ruled out of the 2022 Ashes and the 2022 ODI World Cup in New Zealand due to a stress fracture in her foot, and subsequently lost her national contract.

The left-arm spinner returned to play in the WBBL at the end of 2022, but tore her cruciate ligament midway through the season.

Molineux eventually returned to action for Victoria in the domestic one-day competition in December and immediately hit form, hitting 62 and taking a six-wicket haul in her second match back.

She is currently level at the top of the WNCL wickets chart with 17 wickets at 14.47 in six matches, and has hit 167 runs in six innings, hitting a half-century when she captained the Governor-Generals XI to the victory over South Africa.

Molineux scores six points in triumphant return for the Vics

“It was a fun call to make, (Sophies) has been through a lot over the years,” CA head of performance and national selector Shawn Flegler said.

“She was quite emotional, she has worked a lot hard in the last 12 months, but also in the last 12 months she has missed some big tournaments for us.

“She's come back and played really well. She's probably surprised herself a little bit with how well she's gone.

“She's an all-format player, was an all-format player before she got injured and she's come back in a great way.”

Molineux is one of the five spinners in the group of 14 players.

All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, who played in both Tests last year, is an automatic selection, while Alana King was preferred to compatriot Georgia Wareham for both matches – and as a West Australian has home advantage.

Molineux's best hope of playing her first Test since 2021 could come if she is picked ahead of fellow left-armer Jess Jonassen, who also played both of the 2023 Australian Tests.

Meanwhile, Megan Schutt could feature in her first Test since 2019, and is one of three specialist quick players alongside Darcie Brown and Kim Garth.

1-1: Every ball of Schutt's ridiculous spell

Brown appears to be the frontrunner to replace Cheatle in the Australian XI after being picked off the post by the left-armed defender in India in December, and if picked she would form a new ball with Garth.

“Really tough, devastating (for Cheatle), and the WACA probably would have suited her better than the India Test match too,” Flegler said.

“Our thoughts are with her, she just needs to focus on her health and hopefully she comes back and is fine and gets back in the fight.

“If she swings it and bowls at a certain pace, she is a threat. There are not many left-arm pace bowlers in the world like her. She just needs to focus on getting healthy.”

Schutt was named in the Australian Test squads for both the Ashes and India, but never seemed to be in a serious selection battle for either match in December. The experienced South Australian only landed in Mumbai the evening before the Test started.

However, the selectors have opted to include her as the extra bowling cover in the 14-player group.

Australia have no shortage of pace options within their group, with all-rounders Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath and Annabel Sutherland all fronting the XI.

“It's kind of a horse for courses,” Flegler said.

“The WACA, if it's going to swing and bounce, I think Meghan would suit her. But yes, we certainly haven't excluded her from the Test selection.

“We didn't know India would be a good fit for her and I think that turned out to be the case, but the WACA is a different proposition.”

Australia v South Africa | Second ODI

Meanwhile, South Africa named their Test squad overnight. The only change in the current white ball team is the departure of the speedy Ayabonga Khaka, who opted out of the red ball.

Selectors have also named a cohort of 26 players who will play a three-day red ball match at Karen Rolton Oval next month.

The Green v Gold game will be played from March 5 to 7 as part of an expanding Australia A program, which brings together the most promising players from across the country.

Selector Flegler explains the inclusions of the Australian Test squad

Players were selected by the NSP with the support of State and Territory Associations, with the group including Australian contracted players Alana King, Kim Garth, Heather Graham and Darcie Brown, who are not part of the Women's Premier League in India.

“The three-day Green vs Gold match at Karen Rolton Oval is a new addition to complement our Australia A programme, which aims to prepare domestic players for all forms of international cricket,” Flegler said.

“With a number of established international players in the squad, we were looking forward to a high standard of cricket over the three days.”

Green team: Heather Graham, Maitlan Brown, Maddy Darke, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Chloe Piparo, Lilly Mills, Kate Peterson, Sophie Reid, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Courtney Sippel, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Voll Golden team: Charli Knott, Emma de Broughe, Darcie Brown, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Sianna Ginger, Milly Illingworth, Katie Mack, Grace Parsons, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington

