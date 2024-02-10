Sports
Virginia Women's Tennis | No. No. 11 Virginia tops No. 6 Pepperdine to advance at ITA Indoors
SEATTLE The No. 11 Virginia women's tennis team (7-1) earned a 5-2 victory against No. 6 Pepperdine (2-2) on Friday (Feb. 9) in the opening round of the ITA National Team Indoor Championship at the Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle , Washington.
With the win, the Cavaliers will face four-seed Michigan (6-1) in the quarterfinals on Saturday at noon ET.
Virginia and Pepperdine split the decisions between the top two doubles courts, leaving the point on court three. Sophomore Annabelle Xu and senior Sara Ziodato won 7-5 on court three to capture the point.
Sophomore Mlodie Collard gave UVA a 2-0 lead with a 6-2, 6-4 win on singles court six. The Waves won in straight sets on courts one and three to tie the match at 2-2.
Ziodato and junior Elaine Chervinsky both entered tiebreaks to decide their second sets at the same time. Chervinsky won hers 7-3, followed immediately by Ziodato with a 7-5 win. Senior Hibah Shaikh finished her third set on the court two moments later to give UVA its fifth point.
Shaikh's win against No. 6 Savannah Broadus was the highest-ranked player she has defeated in her collegiate career.
Pepperdine was ranked No. 5 in the tournament, but is ranked No. 6 in the ITA team rankings. Only the top eight teams in the field are seeded.
This will be the second meeting in seven days between Virginia and Michigan. The Wolverines won 5-2 in Ann Arbor last Saturday (February 3).
#11 Virginia 5, #6 Pepperdine 2
Singles competition
- #15 Lisa Zaar (PEPP) def. #101 Annabelle Xu (VA) 6-1, 6-3
- #41 Hibah Shaikh (VA) def. #6 Savannah Broadus (PEPP) 3-6, 6-2, 6-1
- Janice Tjen (PEPP) beats. Natasha Subhash (VA) 6-2, 6-4
- #72 Sara Ziodato (VA) def. #106 Nikki Fair (PEPP) 6-3, 7-6 (7-5)
- Elaine Chervinsky (VA) def. #89 Anna Campana (PEPP) 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)
- #93 Melody Collard (VA) def. Jasmine Conway (PEPP) 6-2, 6-4
Doubles competition
- #4 Savannah Broadus/Janice Tjen (PEPP) def. #44 Elaine Chervinsky/Melody Collard (VA) 6-1
- #60 Hibah Shaikh/Natasha Subhash (VA) def. Anna Campana/Nikki Reasonable (PEPP) 6-1
- Annabelle Xu/Sara Ziodato (VA) def. Lisa Zaar/Jasmijn Conway (PEPP) 7-5
Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (6,3,1,5,4,2)
|
