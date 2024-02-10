Iowa State travels to Denver for Tri-Meet





WHO: No. No. 19 Iowa State (2-3, 1-0 Big 12) and No. 9 Denver (7-2, 0-2 Big 12), SE Missouri State (4-5-1, 0-0 MIC) Where: Magness Arena (6,026) Denver, Colorado. When: Sunday February 11, 2024 2:45 PM Deduce: No. No. 19 Iowa State travels to Denver, Colo. to compete in a tri-meet against No. 9 Denver and SEMO. The Cyclones will look to rebound after last week, and they'll have to do it against their toughest competition yet. The Cyclones are looking for their second conference win against Denver on the road. They will also compete with SE Missouri State. ISU currently holds the all-time lead against the Redhawks at 12-5, with the last time they met being a Cyclone victory in 2022. ISU is looking to bounce back from their loss to Boise State in which they scored a 195.550. Before this encounter, they had three consecutive total scores of 196 and they will look to get those performances back. The Cyclones will see their toughest competition of the season, with top-10 Denver hosting this tri-meet. Storylines: Iowa State lost to Boise State on the road last Friday by a score of 195.550-196.525.

Kaia Parker led the way for ISU with her vault routine with a score of 9.925. This is the Cyclones' highest score of the season on vault and Bergstrom's new career high.

Noelle Adams continues her consistent performance week in, week out. She earned two more 9.9s and scored a 9.875 on vault. Adams now has eight 9.9 scores this season.

Hanna Loim had a solid all-around score of 39.250 against her twin sister. This was topped by her bars score of 9.875, closely followed by her floor routine which earned a 9.850.

From the notes: Noelle Adams secured her second Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after setting another career high on beam and career high on floor for the 4th time.

Josie Bergstrom has been consistent on vault all season. This pushed her all the way to 12th ranked jumper in the country. This is emphasized by her most recent score of 9.925.

Paige Wills continues to impress. The young freshman set her career high with a 9.825 against the Broncos.

The Cyclones come in at 22nd place at Road to Nationals, with their highest event ranking being the jump, where they placed 19th national. Switch sides to the pioneers: Head Coach Melissa Kutcher-Rinehart is entering her 26th years at the helm of Denver gymnastics.

years at the helm of Denver gymnastics. Denver comes into this match ranked No. 9 on Road to Nationals, while also ranking in the top 10 in three events.

The Pioneers are one of the top teams in the country. In their most recent meeting against Towson, they scored 198,000. This marked a season high for them.

Denver has seen three Big 12 Newcomer of the Week awards (Madison Ulrich), One Event Specialist Award (Mia Hebink on bars) and one Gymnast of the Week award (Jessica Hutchinson)

Rinehart brought in four freshmen to pair with their 11 returners. Switching sides to the Redhawks: Head Coach Ashley Lawson enters her 5th years at the helm at SE Missouri State.

SEMO comes in 50th place on RTN. Their top event is bars where they are 45th in the country.

Their top score of the year is a 197.050 in the Tennessee Collegiate Classic quad meet. This put them third in that competition.

The Redhawks have three 9.925s on the floor this year. These come from Lydia Webb, Madison Greene and Taylor Ingle.

Lawson brought in five freshmen to work with their 13 returners.

