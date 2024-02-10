Sports
Today's matches, results, full schedule and table
England fought back from 14-5 half-time deficit to beat Wales 16-14 in a scrappy but hugely physical Six Nations match on Saturday, extending a winless Wales championship at Twickenham dating back to 2012.
Earlier, France secured a controversial 20-16 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield. The hosts believed they had scored a match-winning try at the death, but referee Nic Berry ruled the ball had been held up after a lengthy review.
Irish television match official Brian MacNeice took several minutes to look at the footage and said he could find no conclusive evidence to overturn that decision, even though it appeared the ball had hit the turf.
Tomorrow Ireland will take on Italy and will be looking to make it two wins from two.
How to watch the 2024 Six Nations on TV
The programs will continue to be shown on both the BBC and ITV in Britain this year. Live streams are available for free on the BBC iPlayer and ITVX apps and can be downloaded to mobile or tablet devices.
The long-term future of the Six Nations on free-to-air television is uncertain after the British government rejected calls to add the tournament to the list of sporting events that should be shown free-to-air.
Full Six Nations Matches 2024
All times GMT
Round one
Round two
Sunday February 11: Ireland vs Italy
- Kick-off: 3 p.m
- Location: Aviva Stadium, Dublin
- Referee: Pierre Brousset (van)
- Channel: ITV
Round three
Saturday February 24: Ireland v Wales
- Kick-off: 2:15 p.m
- Location: Aviva Stadium, Dublin
- Referee: Andrea Piardi (Ita)
- Channel: ITV
Saturday February 24: Scotland vs England
- Kick-off: 4:45 p.m
- Location: Murrayfield, Edinburgh
- Referee: Andrew Brace (Ire)
- Channel: BBC
Sunday February 25: France vs Italy
- Kick-off: 3 p.m
- Location: Decathlon Arena, Lille
- Referee: Christophe Ridley (NL)
- Channel: ITV
Round four
Saturday March 9: Italy vs Scotland
- Kick-off: 2:15 p.m
- Location: Olympic Stadium, Rome
- Referee: Jaco Peyper (SA)
- Channel: ITV
Saturday March 9: England v Ireland
- Kick-off: 4:45 p.m
- Location: Twickenham Stadium, Cardiff
- Referee: Give sugar (Geo)
- Channel: ITV
Sunday March 10: Wales v France
- Kick-off: 3 p.m
- Location: Principality Stadium, Cardiff
- Referee: Luke Pearce (NL)
- Channel: BBC
Round five
Saturday March 16: Wales v Italy,
- Kick-off: 2:15 p.m
- Location: Principality Stadium, Cardiff
- Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra)
- Channel: BBC
Saturday March 16: Ireland vs Scotland
- Kick-off: 4:45 p.m
- Location: Aviva Stadium, Dublin
- Referee: Matthew Carley (NL)
- Channel: ITV
Saturday March 16: France vs England
- Kick-off: 8 p.m
- Location: Groupama Stadium, Lyon
- Referee: Angus Gardner (Aus)
- Channel: ITV
Six Nations table
|
