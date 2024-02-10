Today's matches, results, full schedule and table





England fought back from 14-5 half-time deficit to beat Wales 16-14 in a scrappy but hugely physical Six Nations match on Saturday, extending a winless Wales championship at Twickenham dating back to 2012. Earlier, France secured a controversial 20-16 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield. The hosts believed they had scored a match-winning try at the death, but referee Nic Berry ruled the ball had been held up after a lengthy review. Irish television match official Brian MacNeice took several minutes to look at the footage and said he could find no conclusive evidence to overturn that decision, even though it appeared the ball had hit the turf. Tomorrow Ireland will take on Italy and will be looking to make it two wins from two. How to watch the 2024 Six Nations on TV The programs will continue to be shown on both the BBC and ITV in Britain this year. Live streams are available for free on the BBC iPlayer and ITVX apps and can be downloaded to mobile or tablet devices. The long-term future of the Six Nations on free-to-air television is uncertain after the British government rejected calls to add the tournament to the list of sporting events that should be shown free-to-air. Full Six Nations Matches 2024 All times GMT Round one Round two Sunday February 11: Ireland vs Italy Kick-off : 3 p.m

: 3 p.m Location: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Aviva Stadium, Dublin Referee : Pierre Brousset (van)

: Pierre Brousset (van) Channel: ITV Round three Saturday February 24: Ireland v Wales Kick-off : 2:15 p.m

: 2:15 p.m Location: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Aviva Stadium, Dublin Referee : Andrea Piardi (Ita)

: Andrea Piardi (Ita) Channel: ITV Saturday February 24: Scotland vs England Kick-off: 4:45 p.m

4:45 p.m Location: Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Murrayfield, Edinburgh Referee : Andrew Brace (Ire)

: Andrew Brace (Ire) Channel: BBC Sunday February 25: France vs Italy Kick-off : 3 p.m

: 3 p.m Location : Decathlon Arena, Lille

: Decathlon Arena, Lille Referee: Christophe Ridley (NL)

Christophe Ridley (NL) Channel: ITV Round four Saturday March 9: Italy vs Scotland Kick-off: 2:15 p.m

2:15 p.m Location : Olympic Stadium, Rome

: Olympic Stadium, Rome Referee: Jaco Peyper (SA)

Jaco Peyper (SA) Channel: ITV Saturday March 9: England v Ireland Kick-off: 4:45 p.m

4:45 p.m Location : Twickenham Stadium, Cardiff

: Twickenham Stadium, Cardiff Referee: Give sugar (Geo)

Give sugar (Geo) Channel: ITV Sunday March 10: Wales v France Kick-off : 3 p.m

: 3 p.m Location: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Principality Stadium, Cardiff Referee: Luke Pearce (NL)

Luke Pearce (NL) Channel: BBC Round five Saturday March 16: Wales v Italy, Kick-off : 2:15 p.m

: 2:15 p.m Location: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Principality Stadium, Cardiff Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra)

Mathieu Raynal (Fra) Channel: BBC Saturday March 16: Ireland vs Scotland Kick-off: 4:45 p.m

4:45 p.m Location: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Aviva Stadium, Dublin Referee: Matthew Carley (NL)

Matthew Carley (NL) Channel: ITV Saturday March 16: France vs England Kick-off: 8 p.m

8 p.m Location: Groupama Stadium, Lyon

Groupama Stadium, Lyon Referee: Angus Gardner (Aus)

Angus Gardner (Aus) Channel: ITV Six Nations table

