Australia bounce back to decide ODI will beat South Africa | Women's cricket





Australia have sealed victory in the best-of-three one-day international series against South Africa, avenging their painful loss in the second match with a rain-affected 110-run triumph at North Sydney Oval. After winning the toss on Saturday, captain Alyssa Healy (60) laid the foundation for the hosts 277 for nine before slow-starting Beth Mooney rolled to 82 not out. The pair's efforts left the Proteas needing their biggest ever successful chase to repeat Wednesday's surprise win and seal a series win. Without fellow opening bowler Megan Schutt, who was missing for personal reasons, Kim Garth (three for 14) made an early breakthrough, with out-of-control Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt (three) falling behind. In her first over, Tahlia McGrath enticed Tazmin Brits, the only batter who had made a start at that point, to hole out to deep midwicket where she was caught on 31. McGrath (three for 23) then gave Marizanne Kapp the same treatment, the architect of Wednesday's upset win went for a fourth-ball duck after finding Darcie Brown in the deep. South Africa had fallen to 63 for four when rain stopped play after 14 overs, and they had to chase a revised total of 238 from 31 overs when the match resumed more than 90 minutes later. Leg-spinner Alana King (four for 26) wreaked havoc after the restart, exposing the visitors' lack of batting depth with career-best ODI figures. After dismissing Sinalo Jafta and Masabata Klaas, each without scoring, King came within inches of a hat-trick, but the ball bounced just wide of the stump to spare Ayanda Hlubi. South Africa then lost another four without scoring and were all out for 127 in the 25th when Garth Hlubi bowled. The win puts Australia back in control of the multi-format series before next week's one-off Test match. To draw the series based on total points, South Africa must win that match in Perth. In Australia's innings, Healy had her luck after being dropped at deep backward square leg on 31 by Anneke Bosch, who saw two other would-be catches fall at her feet on a day of mixed fielding for the tourists. Healy recorded her 17th ODI half-century with back-to-back fours straight down the ground off Nadine de Klerk, before being caught in much the same spot where Bosch dropped her. When Healy went, McGrath (44) ignited the hosts again by hitting the young, speedy Hlubi for five successive fours, but misplayed Chloe Tryon the next over and lost her middle stump. With a single to midwicket in the 43rd over, the slow Mooney brought up her 16th half-century before a patient knock started to change gears. skip the newsletter promotion To apply for Australia Sports Receive a daily digest of the latest sports news, features and commentary from our Australian sports desk Privacy declaration: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. See our privacy policy for more information. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of Service to apply. after newsletter promotion A scoop shot that bounced to the boundary off Kapp was the most memorable of Mooney's 10 fours. After smashing the speedy Klaas for successive sixes, King (17) held the stroke late and Mooney's ton evaded her. Klaas (four for 56) took the best ODI figures of her career and threatened to cause another top-order collapse when Litchfield hit her to British cover in the sixth over. She dismissed Ellyse Perry (24) with an inswinger that collected middle stump and broke her 82-run partnership with Healy. Klaas limited Australia to four runs in the final and tempted King to go deep.

