A plan to replace Ryan Grubb is in the works





Alabama football needs to look for a new offensive coordinator, but the Crimson Tide doesn't sound overwhelmed. Here's what Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne told The Tuscaloosa News when asked for comment before Alabama's basketball game against LSU about Ryan Grubb's departure to the Seattle Seahawks. “When we hired Coach (Kalen) DeBoer, we knew there was a chance that Coach Grubb would eventually become the head coach at UW or be on the radar screen with the Seattle Seahawks,” Byrne said. “Coach DeBoer had a plan for that and it is being worked on right now.” OC CANDIDATES:Alabama football offensive coordinator search hot board: 5 candidates to replace Ryan Grubb Grubb made a statement shortly after DeBoer left Washington that Grubb would not be the Huskies' next coach. Grubb then took the offensive coordinator job at Alabama. He was noticed on the recruiting trail and at a signing day event at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Grubb introduced himself to the crowd as Alabama's offensive coordinator. But Grubb was reportedly considered for the Seahawks offensive coordinator job. Then the news broke Friday evening that he took the job and joined new Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald's staff. NICK SABAN MEMORIAL BOOK:Relive Nick Saban's epic career with our special book. Pre-order here. ALABAMA FOOTBALL:Alabama football 2024 recruiting class assessment: How did the Crimson Tide fare? Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, covering Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at [email protected] or follow him@_NickKellyon X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

