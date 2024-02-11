State Press Play: Defining Moments for College Grades, Hockey, and Safety

State Press podcast transcriptions are produced by a third-party transcription service and may contain errors. The official record for State Press podcasts is the audio. Please listen to the audio as this transcript may only contain summaries of the episode in question.

Nate Gyore:

Welcome back to the podcast! In this episode, we discuss the games that will make or break ASU's hockey season.

Tate Daniels:

This week we answer the question: Should I change my major?

Nate Gyore:

I'm Nate Gyore.

Tate Daniels:

I'm Tate Daniels, and this is State Press Play.

Nate Gyore:

We also discuss ASU's transparency in reporting and informing the student body about crimes near campuses.

Tate Daniels:

But first…

Nate Gyore:

State Press podcast reporter Abby Bessinger answers this question…

Abby Bessinger:

Are you thinking about changing your major? Well, that could impact your job search after college. I'm here with community reporter Ginia McFarland to tackle the tough question. Thanks for coming on the podcast, Ginia!

Ginia McFarland:

Thanks for having me.

Abby Bessinger:

So you talked to io Fielder, who was thinking about changing his major. What made him make that decision?

Ginia McFarland:

When io came to ASU he loved engineering, cars and just mechanics. However, he hated the workload that came with his major. And so, after taking a business course, he fell in love with the structure and resources of the business school and eventually transferred.

Abby Bessinger:

How will changing your major affect your suitability for a job after college?

Ginia McFarland:

After speaking with entrepreneurship professor Todd Altomare, he said it won't have a big impact unless we see a consistent change in majors over a longer period of time. And business majors are still the most common and most versatile. According to Altomare, wind turbine technicians and nurses are expanding their field by 45%, which is far more than any other field right now. So be a wind tech.

Abby Bessinger:

I love that.

Nate Gyore:

ASU hockey is rolling this season! The coming matches are crucial on how this season will go as ASU takes on Alaska Fairbanks in its next four games. I'm here with State Press sports reporter Justin Carter to give us an overview of these upcoming games. Thanks for coming on the podcast, Justin.

Justin Carter:

I appreciate you having me.

Nate Gyore:

So for those not well versed in hockey, if ASU wins its next four games, where will this take them?

Justin Carter:

Well, these next four games guarantee nothing. So for ASU, they have eight games left, and they are ranked 19th in the PairWise rankings. PairWise, for those who don't know, that's who only the rankings determine who makes the tournament and up into the top 16 To make the tournament like us an independent team, and not a conference team. So they don't have a conference tournament at the end of their season to improve their rankings like many other teams do. Next year they're going to the NCHC, which will give them some kind of boost in that league to help push them, but because they've been building this program for so long, they're an independent team right now. So they need to get an edge on those rankings. So that at the end of the season they have that spot to make it to the tournament, just like these other teams.

Nate Gyore:

What have the ASU and Alaska Fairbanks seasons been like so far?

Justin Carter:

…There's obviously some good things we can look at, and there's some negative things we can look at, but it doesn't really matter what's happened so far because what really matters is these next eight games and how they play, and that could decide their season. I would say the competition ASU has played has been a little better, but you can't say for sure that ASU is a better team than Alaska Fairbanks in any given game, especially when they go to Alaska in two weeks on their home ice . So a good season for both teams, both teams looking for that playoff spot, still that NCAA Tournament spot. So I mean, it could go either way.

Tyler Abrams:

ASU is proud of its commitment to student safety on campus. However, recent events near ASU's Tempe Campus have raised questions about the safety of students off campus. Emily Fox-Million gives us more. Thanks for coming on the podcast Emily,

Emily Fox Million:

Thank you, Tyler.

Tyler Abrams:

So Emily, what is the most important issue students face when it comes to the university's handling of their safety?

Emily Fox Million:

So first and foremost, we must acknowledge the two shootings that occurred recently. There were two shootings: one at El P's Market on Lemon and one at Fat Tuesday on Mill. Students I spoke with were mostly unaware of the shootings, but were generally insensitive. The one thing they were concerned about was the lack of communication from the university about the shootings. To be clear, these were off-campus shootings, but they occurred at Tempe locations considered popular for ASU students.

Tyler Abrams:

So there seems to be a communication problem going on where students aren't getting the kind of college response they want. What are some of the specific complaints students have about the underreporting of the latest shootings that have occurred?

Emily Fox-Million:

Absolute. So students thought that when the university underreports or dismisses shootings off campus but close to campus, it adds to the concerns students are already facing. The best thing the university can do is be honest with students in general. I think the problem exists on all campuses. Ultimately, ASU is a huge university with four different campuses all located miles apart. Student safety shouldn't just matter on Mill Avenue in Tempe. It should also matter at Roosevelt in Phoenix or other popular spots on the West and Poly campuses.

Nate Gyore:

