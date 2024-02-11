



September 2, 1938 – January 15, 2024 DALLAS – Donald Samuel Grove died on January 15, 2024 at his home in Dallas, Oregon, with his family nearby. Don was born in Nampa, Idaho on September 2, 1938 to Sam & Fern Grove of Nampa, later of Lewiston, Idaho. He lived his 85 years to the fullest. He was proud of his Norwegian heritage, loved competition and challenged himself to perform and learn throughout his life. Don lived his younger years on a 960-acre farm with his two brothers, in Kamiah, Idaho, near his grandparents and cousins. He attended school there through sixth grade and remained close to cousins ​​and friends from then on. At the age of 10, after an accident in which he almost hit his arm, his father bought a Selmer saxophone for therapy to improve the movement of his fingers. That was one of the most important things that determined his future. The family moved to Boise, Idaho where he graduated from JR High before moving to Lewiston, Idaho. Don continued with his music, playing in the band and starting his own band at the age of 15. The group was hired to play one summer at the Lodge at Wallowa Lake for room and board. On Chief Joseph Days, they each received half of the gate: $100. Don graduated from Lewiston High School on a football scholarship in the class of 1956. That class has remained close over the years. Don started his freshman year of college at Yakima Valley College, where he played football and was the first band president while taking classes for an engineering career. He quickly realized that technology was not for him. He loved math, so he switched to education, with an emphasis on math. In 1958 he enlisted in the Marines and was stationed at Treasure Island where he easily found his place with the Marine Corp Band which performed concerts for dignitaries and crowds throughout the US and Canada. After his time in the Marines, Don continued his education. In 1962-65 Don taught for two years at Wallowa and Myrtle Creek. Every summer Don returned to work for Potlatch Forest Mill in Lewiston, Idaho. In the summer of 1965 he met and married his wife Jan Faris, who was his love and partner for 58 years, both in life and in business. He received his bachelor's degree from Lewis Clark Normal College in Lewiston, Idaho. In 1967, he and the family moved to Lebanon, Oregon. Don taught 8th grade math, coached football and girls softball at Lebanon Middle School and later became Lebanon Junior High. Don earned his master's degree from Western Oregon and continued to take math classes over the years. He designed a Problem Solving lesson that resonated with many of his students. Don retired at the age of 54 after 30 years of teaching. He and Jan moved to Cannon Beach, Oregon, where they spent nine years. During his retirement years, Don and Jan attended gun shows all over the United States, where they met many people who are still friends today. He continually studied all Winchesters and gained the respect of collectors and buyers for his knowledge and his quality of Winchesters. Don & Jan moved to Dallas in 1998 to be closer to family. Don loved teaching and was an excellent teacher and competitive coach. He taught and coached all three of his children. During his 85 years he was a talented musician, a fierce competitor in racquetball, table tennis and tennis, an avid bow hunter for many years, an avid 49er Fan, a collector car enthusiast, an accomplished poker player, a Winchester dealer and forever a proud marine. In his younger years he was difficult to keep up with. He loved his family and is survived by his wife Jan, children Tammi Grove Burns, Jeff Grove, wife Donna, Kristie Grove Albrect, 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, brother Larry Grove, wife Debby, nieces and nephews. Bollman's Tribute Center is caring for the family.

