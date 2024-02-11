Sports
Cougars complete Bearcats streak with first Big 12 road win, 69-57 – BYU Athletics – Official Athletics Website
CINCINNATI, Ohio – BYU battled the Bearcats 69-57 for its first Big 12 victory Saturday afternoon at Fifth Third Arena.
“I'm super proud of my women today because they really came out to fight,” said BYU head coach Amber Whiting. “They came together today and when the going got tough, when the going got tough, they turned to each other and I'm proud of that.”
The win over Cincinnati marks the Cougars' first consecutive Big 12 wins, moving them to 4-8 in conference play and earning the season win over the Bearcats. BYU outscored UC 47.5 percent to 28.8 percent, converting nine more field goal attempts and knocking down eight threes in the win. BYU also dominated the glass, outscoring Cincinnati 45 to 33 and assisting on 16 of 28 field goals made.
The Cougars had three players finish in double figures, led by Lauren Gustin who scored 21 points and also grabbed 20 rebounds for her nationally 23rd double-double in 25 games. Her 21-point, 20-rebound performance marks the fifth game this season in which Gustin finished 20-10 and third with at least 20 points and 20 boards.
Kailey Woolston finished with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting with six assists and five rebounds, while her defensive partner Amari Whiting scored 10 points at a 40 percent clip with seven rebounds, two assists and a block.
First quarter
The Cougars got off to a slow start, but back-to-back buckets from Woolston and Rose Bubakar on back-to-back possessions got the Cougars on track. The Bearcats countered with a 7-0 run of their own to take a 9-4 lead with 4:55 left in the first.
Lauren Davenport would get the point with a triple in the left corner before a driving floater from Whiting pulled BYU within one, 9-10. After falling behind by six again, the Cougars scored the final six points of the quarter, ending the game at 15 through ten minutes.
Second quarter
BYU took an early three-point lead in the second quarter with Davenport's second three of the game and a three from Emma Calvert. After the lead was cut to two by a UC bucket, Woolston was able to step back three to regain a five-point lead.
Cincinnati would pull within one twice before consecutive scores from Gustin and Woolston gave BYU a half-high lead of six. The Bearcats cut the lead to three with a driving layup with 20 seconds left in the half. The Cougars led 33-30 at halftime led by Woolston with 12 points in the first half.
Third quarter
BYU came out of the gate red hot in the third quarter, scoring the first six points of the quarter before UC hit a three to stop the run. Gustin hit a floater, followed by Woolston feeding Gustin for a fast-break layup before Whiting capped the run with a hard score off the glass
The Cougar defense held the Bearcats scoreless for over four minutes and scored five straight points to take an 11-point lead at 44-33. Cincinnati would cut the lead, but a fourth-down three from Woolston and a deep triple from Kaylee Smiler gave BYU a game-high lead of 13, which the Cougars would take into the fourth quarter.
Fourth quarter
Cincinnati wouldn't go easy as the Bearcats scored 10 of the first 12 points in the fourth to cut the BYU lead to five, but the Cougars responded with scores on each of their next four possessions to regain a lead of nine points.
Lauren Gustin was fouled while shooting with 4:42 to play in the game and split a pair on BYU's first trip to the free throw line of the game. Despite Cincinnati's late charge, the Cougar defense held UC to just four points in the final 4:58, closing out the 69-57 win.
Next one:
The road trip continues for the Cougars as they take on the UCF Knights at Addition Financial Arena on Tuesday at 6:00 PM ET. The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Fans can also tune into BYU Radio 107.9, BYURadio.org and the BYU Radio App for live play-by-play with Jason Shepherd.
|
