Ultimate guide to the U19 World Cup Finals

Just a few months after Australia and India battled each other in the Men's ODI World Cup Final, it is the turn of the teenagers to meet the same two countries on Sunday evening in this year's U19 World Cup Final.

The tournament in South Africa has put the spotlight on some of the next generation of stars in the world of cricket with the current Australian crop hoping to become the first since 2010 to win the tournament.

That squad featured current Australian men's stars Mitch Marsh and Josh Hazlewood, who will be in action in the second T20 against the West Indies in Adelaide when the match kicks off in Benoni, just east of Johannesburg.

Match facts

WHO: Australia vs India

What: 2024 Men's U19 World Cup Final

When: Sunday, February 11, 2024. Coin toss at 6:30 PM AEDT, first ball at 7:00 PM AEDT (10:00 AM local)

Where: Willowmoore Park, Benoni, South Africa

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Civil servants:Allahudien Palekar and Langton Rusere (standing), Rashid Riaz (third), Roland Black (fourth), Sahid Wadvalla (match referee)

The teams

Australia: Hugh Weibgen (c), Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan OConnor, Oliver Peake, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler India: Uday Saharan (c), Saumy Kumar Pandey (vc), Murugan Abhishek, Sachin Dhas, Dhanush Gowda, Musheer Khan, Arshin Kulkarni, Raj Limbani, Innesh Mahajan, Priyanshu Moliya, Rudra Mayur Patel, Aravelly Avanish Rao, Aaradhya Shukla, Adarsh ​​Singh ., Naman Tiwari

Neither side is troubled by injuries going into the final, with both teams undefeated in the tournament.

The story so far

India's run to what is the country's fifth consecutive U19 World Cup final was a relatively simple affair, although they were put under hard pressure by hosts South Africa in their semi-final.

India defeated Bangladesh, Ireland and the US by wide margins in the group stage, and then gave similar treatment to New Zealand and Nepal in the Super Sixes to set up their showdown with South Africa.

Their batting has done its job, occupying the top three run-scorers of the tournament. While Musheer Khan has two hundreds and a total of 338 at 67.60, he was overtaken at the top by captain Uday Saharan after his instrumental partnership in the semi-final, and now has 389 runs at 64.83.

With the ball, orthodox left-arm spinner Saumy Pandey was by far India's best, with 17 wickets at 8.47 and a miserly economy of 2.44.

Australia's strength is their poise and team unity. This is largely the same group that toured England last winter, and the players have routinely credited their bond as a factor in getting through some tight moments.

Australia suffered an early blow when left batsman Corey Wasley broke a finger in the first match, proving a tougher than expected chase against Namibia from a small target, but his replacement, the 17-year-old Oliver Peake has been excellent since his arrival, a safe pair of hands in the field and an assured 49 in the semi-final before being given out to a questionable decision for a leg-side choke.

After the wobble against Namibia, they defeated Zimbabwe by 225 runs before looking comfortable chasing Sri Lanka for a six-wicket win to top their group.

Straker in full flight during the semi-final win over Pakistan // Getty

In the Super Six stage, they put the spotlight on the tournament by dismantling England by 110 runs in a rain-affected match. Rain ruined their match against West Indies as they cruised to a win, with Konstas himself after scoring a century and West Indies two down in the fifth over when the heavens opened.

That was enough to put them in the semi-final against Pakistan on Thursday evening Tom Straker's new-ball blitz helped Pakistan reduce to a below-par 179. A third half-century from the tournament for Harry Dixon stabilized Australia's middle-order swing and cool head of Raf MacMillan saw the Aussies come home in the final under somewhat fortuitous circumstances, with the winning runs coming from an inside edge that narrowly missed the stumps.

Captain Hugh Weibgen and Sheffield Shield capped NSW batting Konstas himself both have scored centuries for Australia during the tournament and are the batting lynchpin.

The wonderfully talented Dixon is Australia's top scorer at the tournament and most consistent batsman, with three half-centuries in his 267 runs at 44.50.

Straker and Queensland's flame-haired firebrand Callum Vidler have 12 wickets each for the tournament with six Strakers coming into the semi-finals and the Aussies have enjoyed the pace-friendly conditions.

They were able to use that pace and resilience to exploit a stereotypical subcontinental weakness against Pakistan, and this pair plus the Dennis Lilee-trained WA quickly Mahli Beardman will be key to replicating the early surge of India's powerful batting that South Africa made in their semi-final.

Local knowledge

Pace has dominated so far at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, and that could play into Australia's hands in this final. Noted commentator Ian Bishop described it as “one of the fastest surfaces I have ever seen for an Under-19 World Cup, with significant lateral movement, bounce and carry”.

Pace have also dominated in the limited-overs matches at this venue so far in this tournament, with the spin wickets in the table below blown up by Afghanistan's spin-dominated attack in the 16th-placed play-off against the USA.

Being on the high court, the air is thinner in Benoni, which has an altitude of 1,645 meters above sea level, but both sides have had plenty of time to adapt as they have already played a semi-final here.

The weather could still affect the match, with lots of cloud expected on Sunday, while it could be quite windy, with the possibility of a thunderstorm arriving around 2pm local time, which could impact the chase. It is unlikely that this will be necessary, but there is a reserve day to complete the final on Monday if necessary.

Possible starting lineups

India: Adarsh ​​Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey. Australia: Sam Konstas, Harry Dixon, Hugh Weibgen (c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks (wk), Oliver Peake, Tom Campbell, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler

India seems unlikely to change a successful formula and they faced few problems until their semi-final with South Africa. That match in which India had to bat second for the first time in the tournament turned out to be a thriller with a two-wicket win, but a record 171 runs at the fifth wicket proved to be a match-turning match.

Australia have been largely dealt with throughout the tournament, although selectors may be considering a left-hand change Harjas Singh so far he has struggled to make an impact with 49 runs and a top score of 17 in the tournament.

Lachlan Aitken or the 17 year old Aiden O'Connor are the replacement options, or selectors can find and bring back an additional bowler Charlie Andersonwho has bowled well but found only three wickets in his four matches and was eliminated before the semi-final, to counter India's powerful batting line-up.

