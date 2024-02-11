Michigan Football is hiring a general manager, according to report





Michigan Football appears ready to hire a general manager. According to a report from CBS Sports Matt Zenitz, it will be a familiar face, Sean Magee. Michigan is expected to hire Chicago #Bears Chief of Staff Sean Magee as senior associate AD and general manager of football, sources said @247sport. Magee previously served as Associate AD for football at Michigan under Jim Harbaugh for five years before leaving for the Bears. pic.twitter.com/zD5osrpepl Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 10, 2024 Magee served as associate athletic director at Michigan from 2017 to 2022 and has been chief of staff of the Chicago Bears since May 2022. Michigan appears to be following the collegiate trend of using more of a professional model for recruiting and scouting. Magee will play a major role in how the Michigan roster is shaped and will work with Sherrone Moore to create a unified vision for which recruits to target and who to add through the transfer portal. Magee will also have a major say in NIL-related efforts involving the football team. This seems like a huge and versatile role for Magee. Earlier this week the University of Michigan website posted a vacancy for a general manager. Here you will find the job requirements and responsibilities. Job requirements The Football General Manager is responsible for directing all aspects of recruiting prospective student-athletes for the University of Michigan Football program. In addition, this role will direct the Michigan Footballs Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) activities in conjunction with the Athletic Department's efforts in this area. This position reports directly to the head football coach and complies with all rules and regulations of the University of Michigan, the Big Ten Conference and the NCAA. Responsibilities Work with the head football coach, assistant coaches and recruiting staff in the identification, evaluation and recruitment of prospective student athletes

In collaboration with the head football coach, manage the selection of current student-athletes and identify future needs of the program

Oversee the organization, scheduling and logistics of on-campus recruiting staff for all official and unofficial visits of prospective student athletes

Identify and recruit collegiate student-athletes who have entered the NCAA transfer portal

Establish relationships with potential student-athletes, their families and individuals involved in their recruitment

Manage all matters relating to contacts with high school coaches and other applicable organizations

Assist the camp director in the organization and implementation of all institutional summer soccer camps

Serve as Michigan Footballs liaison to NFL scouts and staff

Oversees the recruitment budget each fiscal year

Establish and execute short- and long-term goals as they relate to the overall vision of Michigan Football's NIL operations

Serve as Footballs NIL representative for Michigan Athletics

Present current and prospective student-athletes with available NIL resources

Build and facilitate relationships with NIL partners

Adhere to the policies and procedures of all departments and universities, as well as the rules, regulations, statutes and interpretations of the Big Ten Conference and NCAA.

Other duties as assigned by the head football coach.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.maizenbrew.com/2024/2/10/24068819/michigan-football-hires-general-manager-sean-magee The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos