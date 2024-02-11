Notebook: Lady Vols Tennis wins over ETSU with a 7-0 shutout victory | Sport

No. 19 Lady Vols tennis bounced back from back-to-back losses as they defeated ETSU 7-0 with a dominant performance on Saturday at the Goodfriend Tennis Center.

This secures another win as they remain undefeated in program history against the Buccaneers with a 16-0 record.

After the Lady Vols (6-2) quickly took the doubles point, Tennessee's Elza Tomase set the tone for the rest of the match when she won the first singles point against Fernada Carvajal, 6-1, 6-0. From then on, Lauren Anzalotta kept the momentum going with her masterful playing style as she defeated Jana Rovira 6-0, 6-0.

Our team is very good, said Lady Vols head coach Alison Ojeda. We can compete with any team in the country.

The talent of each player they brought today led to Ojedas' 127th win and the program's fourth shutout win of the season.

Here are three takeaways from this victory.

It takes the smallest details to win at a very high level

From deep returns to high serve percentages, the fundamentals of tennis are what the match came down to. The Lady Vols continue to show their strengths as Esther Adeshina recorded her 60th career victory, while Catherine Aulia recorded her 20th career victory in both singles and doubles.

I think we continue to learn this season that it was difficult, said head coach Matias Marin. We are a difficult team to play against.

Mental and physical toughness are also small details that will help the Lady Vols achieve future victories at a high level. With six consecutive away games, this team will have to be prepared to compete in different environments.

Not every team likes to play in different locations and these guys do, Ojeda said.

From that point of view, Ojeda believes that her team is in a very good place and understands that preparation is crucial for the upcoming away games.

Sophomore Leyla Britez Risso continues to grow

In her match against ETSU, sophomore Leyla Britez Risso proved her strength as a player and what she will contribute to the program.

Risso earned her seventh straight doubles win, along with her third straight win of the season, and remained undefeated.

She now understands how to be a disciplined tennis player, Ojeda said. I think we would see a lot of growth out of her from a maturity perspective, in a good way.

As a sophomore, Risso was already a great addition to the team and showed her talent in the Lady Vols' win against Vanderbilt last month on Jan. 26.

It's more than just a game

Women from across the country celebrated National Girls and Sportswomen Day on Wednesday, February 7. This day is important because it recognizes the players and what they contribute on and off the field.

After their game against ETSU, the Lady Vols took the opportunity to sign autographs with the fans in attendance, allowing them to connect with each player on a personal level.

It's always so fun to see the little kids, Risso said. It's a great feeling, they see you as their idol, but I'm just playing tennis.

Although tennis is a sport, for these players and the girls who look up to them, it is more than just hitting a ball over a net.