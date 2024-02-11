Gophers men's hockey makes it a clean weekend with another shutout against Penn State





As the final seconds ticked down Saturday afternoon at 3M Arena in Mariucci, Penn State's Tyler Paquette tried to unleash one last punch from center ice in hopes of getting something. something past Gophers goalie Justen Close. Paquette's stick broke and the right winger promptly snapped it in half and nailed the pieces to the ice, a fitting example of the frustration Close and the Gophers have inflicted on the Nittany Lions all weekend. Close made 30 saves for his second consecutive shutout as the Gophers defeated Penn State 3-0 in front of 10,560. The shutout, which followed his 36-save blanking on Friday, was Close's fourth of the season and 13th of his career, tying him for the school record with Kellen Briggs and Adam Wilcox. “That's a tough team to shut out,” Gophers forward Mason Nevers said of the Nittany Lions, a volume-shooting bunch who entered the series averaging 39.6 shots on goal. “They're really good offensively. They throw a lot of pucks at the net, and it only takes one bounce to get one in.” Close made sure that didn't happen. He made 12 saves in the first period, keeping the game scoreless as the Gophers got off to a slow start. He added 12 more in the second and needed just six stops in the third as the Gophers (18-7-5, 11-5-4 Big Ten) won for the ninth time in their past 11 games. The fifth-year senior is on an 8-1-1 role. “We petitioned to give him another year of eligibility,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko joked about the 25-year-old Saskatchewan native. While Close frustrated the Nittany Lions (12-13-3, 4-11-3), center Aaron Huglen provided the offensive spark for the Gophers with a pair of goals in the second period. Nevers added a third-period count. “That first goal was huge because it was an up and down game that went both ways,” Motzko said. “Great for Hugey to get some and for Nevers to be rewarded.” The Gophers took a 1-0 lead 1:12 into the second when Huglen bounced off a Penn State turnover at center ice and raced into the Nittany Lions zone on a two-on-one rush with Brody Lamb. Huglen sent a pass across the ice to Lamb, who fired the ball back to Huglen for an easy goal when goalkeeper Liam Souliere arrived late. Minnesota doubled its lead on Huglen's second goal, which came shortly after the Gophers killed Bryce Brodzinski's cross-checking penalty. As Brodzinski left the penalty area, he joined Huglen and Rhett Pitlick in a three-on-one rush. Brodzinski passed the puck to Pitlick, who initially fumbled with it but recovered in time to provide Huglen with a cross-ice pass for a blast that beat Souliere at 4:34. “The puck finds you sometimes,” Huglen said, “and I was just happy to be there.” The three goals plus four pipes hit by Penn State's shooters were more than enough to stave off the Nittany Lions in the finals of a series that drew a total attendance of 21,310, the most in Mariucci history. Penn State was shut out just once this season before arriving in Minneapolis. This is the second time Close has recorded back-to-back shutouts in a series. He had 5-0 and 8-0 shutouts against Wisconsin on February 25-26, 2022. “It's one of the remarkable stories of my coaching career,” Motzko said of Close's development. “It never ceases to amaze you what these young people can do.”

