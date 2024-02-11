K-State Track ends competition at Tyson Invitational





FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. The K-State track and field teams competed on Saturday (Feb. 10) on the second day of the Tyson Invitational at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track. The K-State track and field teams competed on Saturday (Feb. 10) on the second day of the Tyson Invitational at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track. In large competition fields, the Wildcats held their own and achieved more personal bests. Five runners competed in the senior women's mile Sydney Burton (9e; 4:49.89), with a top-10 finish, and Hannah Stewart (11e; 4:52.77), sophomore Grace Meijer (13e; 4:55.80) with another three seconds less than her previous time. For men, junior Alex Gutierrez (19e; 4:12.13) also achieved a personal record, junior Matthew Hauser (30e; 4:19.53) also in the race. The middle distance team had four participants in the 800 meters. Senior Aubry Donley (19e; 2:12.48) finished just a few seconds ahead of junior Jessica Caraway (21st; 2:12.92), who ran three seconds faster than her previous set during the same meet last season. Seniors were present among the men Kyle Johnston (22NL; 1:53.55) and Ryan Derry (33rd; 1:55.95), Derry's first time back on track since the Triangular on January 12. All three women competing in the shot put finished in the top 10. Junior Daisy Monie (6e; 15.76m/51-8.50) recorded her farthest throw as a Wildcat, a few inches further than her best during her time in Houston. Junior Grace Thompson (8e; 15.62m/51-3) and seniors Jaycee Schroder (9e; 14.89m/48-10.25) were close behind. In the men's shot put, second year Nate Collier (14e; 53-10.25) recorded his own new personal best, almost a foot further than his previous one while playing for Abilene Christian last season. Junior Madelyn McCabe was the only one competing in the high jump for the Wildcats, finishing in fourth placee place with a height of 1.71 m/5-7.25. After competing in the long jump yesterday, sophomore Jhavor Bennett took part in the triple jump today with a distance of 13.36m/43-10 in 24e place. She is competing in the pole vault for her fourth straight competition as a sophomore Claire Bybee This time he reached a height of 3.73 m/12-2.75, placing him in 14th placee. The 200 meter sprint was the only sprint event during day two juniors Darian Clarke competed in a 50-man field and finished 32ndNL in 21.676 seconds. K-State will next compete in the final home and regular season meet of the indoor season in the Steve Miller Invitational on Friday (Feb. 16) at the K-State Indoor Track & Field Complex, with field events beginning at 3:00 PM CT. Tyson invitation

Randal Tyson indoor track

Fayetteville, Ark. Women's pole vault

14. Claire Bybee 3.73m/12-2.75

Reagan Hukill NH Women's high jump

T4. Madelyn McCabe 1.71m/5-7.25 Men's shot put

14. Nate Collier 16.41m/53-10.25 (PR) 800 meters ladies

19. Aubry Donley 2:12.48

21. Jessica Caraway 2:12.92 (PR) Men's 800 meters

22. Kyle Johnston 1:53.55

33. Ryan Derry 1:55.95 Men's 200 meters

32. Darian Clarke 21,676 Women's Mile

9. Sydney Burton 4:49.89

11. Hannah Stewart 4:52.77

13. Grace Meijer 4:55.80 (PR) Men's mile

19. Alex Gutierrez 4:12.13 (PR)

30. Matthew Hauser 4:19.53

Tommy Hazen DNS Men's triple jump

24. Jhavor Bennett 13.36m/43-10 Women's shot put

6. Daisy Monie 15.76m/51-8.50 (PR)

8. Grace Thompson 15.62m/51-3

9. Jaycee Schroder 14.89m/48-10.25 Women's 4×400 relay

12. K State, 3:45.29

( Twaneise Johnson , Jourdin Edwards , Shalysa Wray , Ludivine Aubert ) Men's 4×400 relay

K-state, DNF This is how you follow the 'Cats': For complete information on the K-State Track and Field and Cross Country Teams, visit www.kstatesports.com and follow the team's social media channels at X (formerly Twitter), Wires, Facebook And Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kstatesports.com/news/2024/2/10/track-field-wildcats-finish-competition-at-tyson-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos