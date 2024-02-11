Australia vs South Africa, Women's Third ODI; Alana King bizarre incident





Alana King played a key role in Australia's victory in South Africa for two very different reasons, helping secure a 2-1 ODI series victory on Saturday. The 28-year-old produced a stellar bowling show after a long rain delay to send the Aussies home by 110 runs at North Sydney Oval.﻿ But it was towards the end of the Australian batting innings that King had another highlight – and a comic one at that. READ MORE: Wighton confirms Madge's visit in the latest Origin hint READ MORE: Chiefs suffer double whammy ahead of Super Bowl READ MORE: Rabbitohs star doubtful for season opener in Las Vegas The all-rounder tried to pull a full toss from Masabata Klaas and accidentally hit her own stumps, with the bails immediately coming loose and the talented leg-spinner lying on the turf in complete dismay. Alana King was left stunned by a rare moment in the ODI match between Australia and South Africa. (Fox cricket) But after the square leg umpire ruled the ball a no-ball, King was awarded a six and the South African seamer was forced to bowl the ball again, where the Australian star once again sent it over the top rope in a cruel clearance of fate. . “Alana King has gone deep into the crease, looking for that long delivery that she can achieve through deep mid-wicket,” said commentator Mel Jones on Fox Cricket. “Instead, she gets a full toss up to her waist and tries to defend herself and find the boundary. She turns and clears her stumps.” Her teammates on the sidelines had stunned looks on their faces after the comical turn of events, while the other Fox Cricket commentator pointed out the reaction. “You can see the confusion on everyone's faces about what happened there,” she said.﻿ 2023-24 Summer of Cricket in pictures: Kraigg Brathwaite delivers powerful 'message' for more Test cricket King was eventually dismissed by Klaas for a quick cameo of 17 off 12 balls.﻿ Australia posted 9/277 from their 50 overs, with experienced batters Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney leading the way. The skipper got things going at North Sydney Oval, scoring 60 off 73 balls after her partner Phoebe Litchfield (5) fell in the sixth over. Mooney rolled the ball through the middle overs to remain unbeaten, finishing with 82 off 91 balls, while right-hander Tahlia McGrath (44 off 35) provided plenty of quick support at the crease. Beth Mooney was at her best against South Africa. (Getty) South Africa's run-chase got off to a poor start, losing 4-63 inside 14 overs before rain forced the players off the field. After the delay, Australia cruised home to wrap up the series, with King finishing with 4-21 from four overs, including an agonizing near miss for a hat-trick. Tahlia McGrath (3-23) also had a strong night with the ball, while Kim Garth (3-14) tore through the South African top flight before the weather turned. The two sides will now turn their attention to a sole Test match, starting on February 15 at the WACA in Perth.﻿

