Who will replace Ryan Grubb? 5 Alabama Football OC Candidates

And just like that, Alabama football is once again looking for an offensive coordinator.

The Crimson Tide appeared to be ranked among one of the best in the country. Ryan Grubb had accepted the offer to succeed new UA head coach Kalen DeBoer of Washington and was working for Alabama football.

Then the Seattle Seahawks came calling. Grubb was given the opportunity to return to Seattle, and he took it.

However, this did not surprise Alabama. The Crimson Tide always knew this was possible.

“When we hired Coach DeBoer, we knew there was a chance Coach Grubb would eventually become head coach at UW or be on the radar screen with the Seattle Seahawks,” Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne told The Tuscaloosa News Saturday morning. . “Coach DeBoer had a plan for that and it is being worked on right now.”

Who are some of his options in mid-February? Here are some names that might make sense for rent, in no particular order.

Kirby Moore, Missouri offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach

SEC offensive coordinator experience? Bill.

Have you worked under DeBoer? Bill.

Wants to join Alabama and Alabama wants him? To be determined.

If DeBoer pursues Moore, that would make sense. Moore served as the passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach under DeBoer at Fresno State from 2020 to 2021. Moore then took over as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach when DeBoer and Grubb left for Washington in 2022. Moore's rise continued when Eli Drinkwitz hired him as offensive coordinator at Missouri in 2023. The Tigers finished No. 29 in the country in scoring (32.5 points). per game) and eventually won the Sugar Bowl, finishing 11-2.

Moore wouldn't be cheap, but he would be worth a look.

Nick Sheridan, Alabama tight ends coach

Sheridan, who will be Alabama's tight ends coach this season, could be a good candidate for promotion.

The former Michigan quarterback has experience as a coordinator, leading the Indiana offense from 2020 to 2021 after DeBoer left. Sheridan then coached Washington's tight ends the past two seasons. Other coaching stops include Tennessee as a graduate assistant and South Florida and Western Kentucky as passing game coordinator. He has some experience and knows DeBoer's system. Two good reasons for him to come and take a look at the opening.

JaMarcus Shephard, Alabama wide receivers coach

Shephard is already someone in Alabama who has experience as a coordinator.

He passed game coordinator for Washington each of the past two seasons as the Huskies finished second (2023) and first (2022) among FBS teams in passing yards per game. He also served as the co-offensive coordinator for Purdue from 2018-2021.

Shephard is another name that could make sense for the opening if DeBoer wants to stay in the house.

Kurtiss Riggs, former Sioux Falls Storm coach

This would be more of a wildcard hire, but Riggs could end up on staff somehow.

He was DeBoer's quarterback and roommate in college, so the two go way back. But Riggs has also built a strong coaching career since then.

He was the quarterbacks coach/receivers coach for Sioux Falls from 2005-2009 and won three NAIA national championships with DeBoer, who was the head coach.

Riggs also coached the Sioux Falls Storm, the professional indoor football team. And all Riggs has done there is win. Riggs helped the Storm win eleven league championships with a career and postseason record above .800. In 2021, he became a member of the Indoor Football League Hall of Fame.

Riggs might be a better fit in a less prominent role on the staff since he doesn't have a big name and hasn't coached college football at a high level. Or maybe DeBoer doesn't think that's that important and only hires people based on coaching skills. Regardless, Riggs is a name worth keeping an eye on for a role on the offensive staff as it experiences a shakeup.

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer

Hire yourself? Why yes, it could actually make sense.

No one knows his system better than he does. He has also proven to be a talented play-caller in college football. Look no further than his work with Indiana in 2019. Plus, this could make the most sense at this point in the offseason.

If DeBoer were to go this route, he would likely still hire an offensive coordinator to run the offense, but DeBoer would be the play-caller. Due to his duties as head coach, DeBoer would certainly need others on the staff to help with various tasks during practices and on game days. But DeBoer was still able to call plays during the game.

Crazier things have happened. Why look for a quality player when you already have one on staff?

