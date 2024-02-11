Sports
Who will replace Ryan Grubb? 5 Alabama Football OC Candidates
And just like that, Alabama football is once again looking for an offensive coordinator.
The Crimson Tide appeared to be ranked among one of the best in the country. Ryan Grubb had accepted the offer to succeed new UA head coach Kalen DeBoer of Washington and was working for Alabama football.
Then the Seattle Seahawks came calling. Grubb was given the opportunity to return to Seattle, and he took it.
However, this did not surprise Alabama. The Crimson Tide always knew this was possible.
“When we hired Coach DeBoer, we knew there was a chance Coach Grubb would eventually become head coach at UW or be on the radar screen with the Seattle Seahawks,” Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne told The Tuscaloosa News Saturday morning. . “Coach DeBoer had a plan for that and it is being worked on right now.”
Who are some of his options in mid-February? Here are some names that might make sense for rent, in no particular order.
MORE:Relive Nick Saban's epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book!
KALEN DEBOER:Who is Kalen DeBoer? A collection of stories about Alabama's new football coach
HUNT GOOD BREAD:How Alabama Football Player Kalen DeBoer Took a Nick Saban Signing Class Together | Good bread
Kirby Moore, Missouri offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach
SEC offensive coordinator experience? Bill.
Have you worked under DeBoer? Bill.
Wants to join Alabama and Alabama wants him? To be determined.
If DeBoer pursues Moore, that would make sense. Moore served as the passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach under DeBoer at Fresno State from 2020 to 2021. Moore then took over as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach when DeBoer and Grubb left for Washington in 2022. Moore's rise continued when Eli Drinkwitz hired him as offensive coordinator at Missouri in 2023. The Tigers finished No. 29 in the country in scoring (32.5 points). per game) and eventually won the Sugar Bowl, finishing 11-2.
Moore wouldn't be cheap, but he would be worth a look.
Nick Sheridan, Alabama tight ends coach
Sheridan, who will be Alabama's tight ends coach this season, could be a good candidate for promotion.
The former Michigan quarterback has experience as a coordinator, leading the Indiana offense from 2020 to 2021 after DeBoer left. Sheridan then coached Washington's tight ends the past two seasons. Other coaching stops include Tennessee as a graduate assistant and South Florida and Western Kentucky as passing game coordinator. He has some experience and knows DeBoer's system. Two good reasons for him to come and take a look at the opening.
JaMarcus Shephard, Alabama wide receivers coach
Shephard is already someone in Alabama who has experience as a coordinator.
He passed game coordinator for Washington each of the past two seasons as the Huskies finished second (2023) and first (2022) among FBS teams in passing yards per game. He also served as the co-offensive coordinator for Purdue from 2018-2021.
Shephard is another name that could make sense for the opening if DeBoer wants to stay in the house.
Kurtiss Riggs, former Sioux Falls Storm coach
This would be more of a wildcard hire, but Riggs could end up on staff somehow.
He was DeBoer's quarterback and roommate in college, so the two go way back. But Riggs has also built a strong coaching career since then.
He was the quarterbacks coach/receivers coach for Sioux Falls from 2005-2009 and won three NAIA national championships with DeBoer, who was the head coach.
Riggs also coached the Sioux Falls Storm, the professional indoor football team. And all Riggs has done there is win. Riggs helped the Storm win eleven league championships with a career and postseason record above .800. In 2021, he became a member of the Indoor Football League Hall of Fame.
Riggs might be a better fit in a less prominent role on the staff since he doesn't have a big name and hasn't coached college football at a high level. Or maybe DeBoer doesn't think that's that important and only hires people based on coaching skills. Regardless, Riggs is a name worth keeping an eye on for a role on the offensive staff as it experiences a shakeup.
Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer
Hire yourself? Why yes, it could actually make sense.
No one knows his system better than he does. He has also proven to be a talented play-caller in college football. Look no further than his work with Indiana in 2019. Plus, this could make the most sense at this point in the offseason.
If DeBoer were to go this route, he would likely still hire an offensive coordinator to run the offense, but DeBoer would be the play-caller. Due to his duties as head coach, DeBoer would certainly need others on the staff to help with various tasks during practices and on game days. But DeBoer was still able to call plays during the game.
Crazier things have happened. Why look for a quality player when you already have one on staff?
Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, covering Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at [email protected] or follow him@_NickKellyon X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tuscaloosanews.com/story/sports/college/football/2024/02/10/alabama-football-offensive-coordinator-candidates-kalen-deboer-ryan-grubb-kirby-moore-nick-sheridan/72549081007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Carl Weathers Cause of Death Revealed: Rocky Actor To Be In Super Bowl Commercial With Rob Gronkowski
- Who will replace Ryan Grubb? 5 Alabama Football OC Candidates
- For Philip Lim, fashion is about art and community
- Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, second day at the box office: Shahid film sees huge jump | Bollywood
- Domestic abuse: Could the system have done more to protect this woman?
- Netizens react to former British PM calling Tucker Carlson a 'traitor' after Vladimir Putin interview
- Australia vs South Africa, Women's Third ODI; Alana King bizarre incident
- St. Johns sweeps Penn State, 4-0
- Grantham, Gundlach, Rosenberg and Shilling warn about stocks and recession risk
- An earthquake shakes the city of Greater Los Angeles National
- Imran Khan's party wants to form government, demands publication of full Pakistan election results
- Enter the Dragon! – Saint Lucia News from The Voice