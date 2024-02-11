WOMEN'S TENNIS SWEEPS DOUBLEHEADER AT ROSE-HULMAN





TERRE HAUTE, Ind. Despite being down a player, IUPUI women's tennis completed its sweep against Rose-Hulman on Saturday afternoon. The Jags won both games by a score of 6-1. In the first game of the day, the Jags earned the 6-1 victory. IUPUI won the doubles point with Emma Dell And Sofia Castillo taking the number two doubles and Elle Kotre And Gabby Orlando took the number three win. After the doubles match, the Jags were given a late scratch due to injury, so they played the singles matches with only five players. Chloe Bailey earned a dominant win at the number one spot, 6-1, 6-0, while Dell also won her number two match in just two sets, 6-0, 6-1. Kotre won the number three match 6-0, 6-1 and Gabby Orlando won the number four match in a big way: 6-0, 6-0. Castillo earned the sixth point for the Jags in straight sets at the number five spot, 6-3, 6-2. Rose-Hulman earned their point due to a forfeit in the number six singles match. In game two of the day, the Jags won again 6-1. Dell and Bailey earned the number one doubles match and Orlando and Kotre won the number two doubles match to earn an early 1-0 lead. With a 1-0 lead, the Jags went on to win 5 of the 6 singles matches. Dell earned the first singles victory in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1, while Bailey won the number two singles match 6-0, 6-0. Kotre won the third-ranked match 6-0, 6-0 and Orlando won the number-four singles match 6-0, 6-0. Castillo again picked up the sixth point for the Jags with a victory in the number five singles match, 6-0, 6-0. The Jags had to forfeit the number six singles match, which gave Rose-Hulman a point. IUPUI is now 3-2 on the season and next hosts Lindenwood on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 2:30 p.m.

