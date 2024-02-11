Florida 5-star puts UGA football in top group – leaves out Florida and FSU





True Georgia Fans Don't Miss The Dawg Post Newsletter – Sign Up Now! ATHENS – Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs received big news this week from a five-star target from Florida. The Gators And Seminoles didn't. That's because the Zephyrhills Bulldog athlete DJ Pickett‍, the No. 7 overall prospect in the country, included the Bulldogs in his recent “top 5” while excluding the Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles in the state. Miami, Michigan, LSU and Oregon join Georgia in Pickett's top group, and sources tell the Dawg Post that Pickett will be back in Athens for a big visit in June. At this point we expect this to be an official visit. *** GET YOUR FANDUEL BETTS *** At the moment the Houston Cougars have +900 odds to win the NCAA tournament this coming season according to FanDuel. Ranked as the No. 1 safety and No. 1 prospect in Florida, Pickett is a tall, lean natural athlete at 6-foot-4 and 170 pounds. He has plenty of length, impressive ball skills and versatility. He can make an impact in many different ways, and that's a big reason why he's one of the nation's top prospects in the class of 2025. Offensively, Pickett caught 52 passes as a junior last fall for 1,033 yards, yards and 15 touchdowns. Defensively, the playmaking defender made 31 tackles with one INT and one forced fumble. The Dawgs are clearly in the running, but sources believe they still have some ground to make up. Of course, there is still a long way to go, and official visits this summer will be crucial. Kirby Smart signed the No. 1 safety prospect in Buford (GA) in the class of 2024 with standout KJ Bolden, but safety is still a major concern in the class of 2025. Now look for Smart and his staff to take the rest of the way will push hard for Pickett. “>

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dawgpost.com/s/6304/5-star-from-florida-puts-uga-football-in-top-group—leaves-out-florida-and-fsu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos