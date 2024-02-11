Pilots beat Portland State by a 5-2 margin





Next game: in Washington 2/23/2024 | 1:00 pm February 23 (Fri) / 1:00 PM bee Washington PORTLAND, Ore. Portland men's tennis earned its second straight win on Saturday with a 5-2 loss to crosstown rival Portland State at the Louisiana Pacific Tennis Center.

Portland was dominant in singles, winning five of six matches in straight sets after dropping a doubles point. The Vikings (2-2) earned wins at the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles spots after Portland's No. 1 tandem of Luka Vukovic and Nikolas Tvedt won by a 7-5 margin. “We performed really well today at No. 1 doubles, but really struggled at the other spots,” Portland head coach Aaron Gross said. “Give Portland State credit, because they played well. I thought we came back well for singles.” Vukovic evened the score with a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 3 singles against Hembo Mathiasen, then Oscar Brown put the Pilots ahead with a 6-3, 6-4 win at No. 1 against Jan Semerak. Nicolas Ocana closed the first series of singles with a 7-6, 6-2 victory against second-place Andrea Brignacca Nikola Keremedchiev secured the decisive point with a comfortable 6-3, 6-1 victory over Simon Kuszynski at No. 5 singles, before Maxim Groysman added to the tally by beating Hubert Theriault 6-2, 7-5 at No. 4. Portland State's Luka Jovanovic closed out the scoring with a win at No. 6 singles. “It's good to get one of these under our belt,” Gross said. “We were in a bit of a bind and had to figure it out. There are things in singles that we can tighten up before we start the core of our schedule in a few weeks, but I'm glad I got through today and looking forward to some tough challenges.” Portland is next in action with a road trip to the Washington Huskies on Friday, February 23 at 1 p.m. The Pilots then return home to host Eastern Washington on Saturday, February 24 at 1:00 PM and Montana State on Sunday, February 13. 25 at 10am Portland 5, Portland is 2

Portland, Oregon (Louisiana Pacific Tennis Center)

February 10, 2024 Singles 1. Oscar Brown (POR) def. Jan Semerak (PSU) 6-3, 6-4

2. Nicolas Ocana (POR) def. Andrea Brignacca (PSU) 7-6 (3), 6-2

3. Luke Vukovic (POR) def. Hembo Mathiasen (PSU) 6-3, 6-2

4. Maxim Groysman (POR) def. Hubert Theriault (PSU) 6-2, 7-5

5. Nikola Keremedchiev (POR) def. Simon Kuszynski (PSU) 6-3, 6-1

6. Luka Jovanovic (PSU) def. Nikolas Tvedt (POR) 7-6 (3), 7-5 Double 1. Vukovic/Tvedt (POR) final. Semerak/Brignacca (PSU) 7-5

2. Kuszynski/Mathiasen (PSU) def. Bruin/Stefan Skobelev (POR) 6-4

3. Theriault/Jovanovic (PSU) final. Ocana/Groysman (POR) 6-4 Match Notes: Portland State 2-2

Portland 2-1

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (3,1,2,5,4,6)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://portlandpilots.com/news/2024/2/10/mens-tennis-pilots-defeat-portland-state-by-a-5-2-margin.aspx

