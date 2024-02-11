



Bidding on a box of unopened hockey cards recently discovered by a Regina family has reached the $2 million mark. Rich Mueller of the Indiana-based website Sports Collectors Daily said the family's discoveries are akin to holding a winning lottery ticket. Last month they unearthed a crate of 1979 O-Pee-Cheebrand hockey cards. The company selling the box, Heritage Auctions, estimates it contains more than 20 Wayne Gretzky rookie cards. In perfect condition, Gretzky Rookie cards can sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars each. The back of the 1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky rookie card. A Gretzky rookie card in poor condition is worth only a few hundred dollars, but one in perfect condition recently sold for $3.75 million. (Jason Warick/CBC) The family is auctioning them off and as of Friday afternoon the bid was $1,675,000, or $2,259,323 in Canadian currency. With the 20 percent “buyer's premium” added by the auctioneer, the winning bidder's total payment would be $2,010,000 US ($2,711,188 Cdn). “It's pretty special to find something that no one thought existed, and the uniqueness of it is the fact that it's an unopened box. You'd think that somewhere along the line one of these cases would have come from an old collector .” or the dealer's warehouse or basement,” Mueller said. WATCH|Bidding on Sask. mysterious hockey card box totals $2 million: Bidding on Sask. The mysterious hockey card box is worth $2 million Bidding on a box of rare hockey cards recently discovered by a Saskatchewan family has reached the $2 million mark. According to Heritage officials, the Regina family has asked to remain anonymous. They said the box was discovered by a man helping his father clean out the attic. But that is not everything. According to Mueller, the family is also selling more than a dozen other boxes of unopened hockey and baseball cards. They may not be from Gretzky's year, but he expects interest will be high. He said unopened boxes in such good condition are sure to attract bidders like bees to honey. They will come after it, a lot of collectors with deep pockets who love unopened stuff. They will definitely go after it and they know what exists because the word is out.” It's unclear when the new cards will hit the market, but bidding on the Gretzky cards closes later this month.

