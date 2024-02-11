No. 16 Men's Golf puts in strong final round at Amer Ari Invitational





KOHALA COAST, Hawaii The No. 16 Texas Men's Golf team shot a 19-under-par 269 to finish in 15th place Saturday at the Amer Ari Invitational at Mauna Lani Resort Golf Club. Sophomore All-American Christian Maas recorded his collegiate best score through 18 holes against the par of 8-under 64 in the final round. The Longhorns counted under-par rounds from Maas senior Nathan Petronzio (5-under 67), sophomore Tommy Morrison (4-under 668) and sophomores Keaton Wed (2-under 70) on Saturday. Texas posted a 54-hole team total of 29 under par 835 (281-285-269) during the three-day tournament. No. 2 North Carolina claimed the team title with a three-round total of 68-under-par 796 (262-268-66). No. No. 7 Arizona State was second at 63-under par 801 (265-268-268), while No. 1 Auburn was third at 58-under par 806 (272-261-273). In the field of twenty teams, nine teams were included in the latest national rankings of Scoreboard powered by clippd. Arizona State's Wenyi Ding earned individual medalist honors with a 54-hole score of 27 under par 189 (63-64-62). San Jose State's Carl Corpus (67-67-64) and Washington's Finn Koelle (66-64-68) tied for second at 18-under-par 198. The Longhorns return to the track when they compete at Southern Highlands Collegiate on Feb. 25-27 (Sunday-Tuesday) in Las Vegas. The setup Sophomore Tommy Morrison posted a 4-under 68 on Saturday and finished tied for 36th in the individual standings with a 54-hole total of 10-under-par 206 (68-70-68). Starting on the 13th hole, he was 1-over through his first six holes before making five birdies and seven pars over his final twelve holes in his final round.

posted a 4-under 68 on Saturday and finished tied for 36th in the individual standings with a 54-hole total of 10-under-par 206 (68-70-68). Starting on the 13th hole, he was 1-over through his first six holes before making five birdies and seven pars over his final twelve holes in his final round. Senior Nathan Petronzio recorded a 5-under 67 in his final round to finish in 50th place at 8-under-par 208 (70-71-67). From hole 14, he opened his round with back-to-back birdies. Petronzio then added three birdies against a pair of bogeys to move to 3-under for his round through 14 holes. After a few pars, he capped his round with back-to-back birdies on holes 12 and 13.

recorded a 5-under 67 in his final round to finish in 50th place at 8-under-par 208 (70-71-67). From hole 14, he opened his round with back-to-back birdies. Petronzio then added three birdies against a pair of bogeys to move to 3-under for his round through 14 holes. After a few pars, he capped his round with back-to-back birdies on holes 12 and 13. Sophomore Christian Maas posted his best 18-hole score relative to par on Saturday with an 8-under 64, finishing in 63rd place at 6-under-par 210 (72-74-64). His previous best score through 18 holes was a 6-under 64 in the second round of the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational earlier this season (Sept. 16). From hole 15, he birdied his opening hole and followed with seven more birdies and 10 pars to complete his clean sheet on Saturday. Maas climbed 33 places on the individual rankings during his final lap.

posted his best 18-hole score relative to par on Saturday with an 8-under 64, finishing in 63rd place at 6-under-par 210 (72-74-64). His previous best score through 18 holes was a 6-under 64 in the second round of the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational earlier this season (Sept. 16). From hole 15, he birdied his opening hole and followed with seven more birdies and 10 pars to complete his clean sheet on Saturday. Maas climbed 33 places on the individual rankings during his final lap. To graduate Brian Stark posted an even-par 72 in his final round to finish in 78th place at 3-under-par 213 (71-70-72). He recorded six birdies on Saturday.

posted an even-par 72 in his final round to finish in 78th place at 3-under-par 213 (71-70-72). He recorded six birdies on Saturday. Sophomore Keaton Wed recorded a 2-under 70 on Saturday to finish tied for 94th at even-par 216 (72-74-70). From hole 15 he made a triple bogey on his opening hole. Vo regrouped and posted six birdies against just one bogey for the remainder of his final round to climb back to 2-under on the day.

recorded a 2-under 70 on Saturday to finish tied for 94th at even-par 216 (72-74-70). From hole 15 he made a triple bogey on his opening hole. Vo regrouped and posted six birdies against just one bogey for the remainder of his final round to climb back to 2-under on the day. Competing as an individual, sophomore Jacob Sosa shot a 2-under 70 in his final round to finish in 94th place at even-par 216 (76-70-70). From hole 17, he was 1-over through his first 13 holes, but responded with three birdies and two pars over his final five holes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2024/2/10/mens-golf-no-16-mens-golf-posts-strong-final-round-at-amer-ari-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos