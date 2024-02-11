Furman footballer, 21, dies after collapsing during training





A 21-year-old football player from Furman University in South Carolina died on February 9, two days after collapsing during a practice. Bryce Stanfield, a junior from Acworth, Georgia, studying health sciences, “collapsed unexpectedly” during a morning workout Feb. 7 at Paladin Stadium. The defensive tackle was taken to the hospital, where he was placed on life support, Furman University President Elizabeth Davis said in a statement. Stanfield died the afternoon of Feb. 9, surrounded by his family, Davis said. Bryce excelled in the classroom and had aspirations for dental school after Furman, Davis said. He equally shined on the football field and was loved by his teammates and coaches. He enjoyed engaging local youth by serving in Hellers Men of Distinction, and reading to children at local schools. During a small, private ceremony on Feb. 9, Stanfield received his degree, graduating magna cum laude from Furman University, surrounded by his family, friends and teammates, Davis said. “He is a Furman graduate and Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Jason Donnelly said during a press conference. That was very important to him as a student. It was very important to him and his parents. It was very important for our team. But one of the most beautiful things I ever saw was the whole team there with him in bed, in the (hospital) room, spending time with him, praying, crying, being together as a Furman football team, which really meant everything. for him,” he added. The school has not released a cause of death for Stanfield. The university reports this player suffered a “medical emergency” during morning training. During the press conference, Furman football coach Clay Hendrix noted that Stanfield was recovering from back problems at the time, but said the injury was not new. Bryce was an outstanding young man and as good a student, football player as he was a friend, Hendrix said in a statement. He was so much a part of who we are as a program and a school, and was crucial to our success on the football field. and by dedicating his time to outreach to our community. In every way he was the best representative we could have. Details surrounding an on-campus memorial and service arrangements will be released at a later date.

