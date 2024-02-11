Showdown of top MIC programs awaits Illinois State in Lindenwood





ST. CHARLES, Mo. For the first time this season, two of the Midwest Independent Conference's top programs will face off when Illinois State travels to St. Charles, Missouri on Sunday for a dual meet with Lindenwood. SETTING THE SCENE The meeting will be the first of two dual meets between the Redbirds and Lions, with the second coming in the regular season finale for both teams on March 16 at CEFCU Arena in Normal. Sunday's game is scheduled for Noon CT at Robert F. Hyland Arena and will be streamed live on ESPN+. THOUGHTS FROM ISU HEAD COACH BOB CONKLING “With us and Lindenwood sitting first and second in the conference, this could be an exciting competition. It could come down to the very last routine for both teams. The team is up for the challenge and is prepared to to fight all the way to the top.” final routine.” EXPLORING THE RED BIRDS ISU is currently ranked No. 34 in the nation as a team in the latest Road To Nationals rankings and is ranked No. 29 in the national beam rankings and No. 31 on floor.

The Redbirds are 6-2 in 2024, last coming off a 195,600-194,475 loss to Southeast Missouri State on Jan. 31 at CEFCU Arena.

Through three rotations the score was tied between the Redbirds and Redhawks, but ISU finished strong on the floor in the final rotation and came away with the win.

Angelica Labat (Ray), Jay Mack (safe), Sara Wabi (beams) and Alana Laster (floor) were all event winners for the Redbirds, who posted the 10th-best score in school history and have now posted 7 of the 11 all-time best scores in the last 11 meets.

For the second week in a row, Labat was voted MIC Gymnast of the Week after her strong performance against SEMO. EXPLORING THE LIONS Lindenwood sits at No. 41 in the latest Road To Nationals rankings, thanks to a No. 29 on bars and a No. 35 on floor.

The Lions are 7-2 so far in 2024 and picked up two wins last Sunday after defeating Simpson College and Centenary College by scores of 194.825-186.075 and 194.825-187.950, respectively.

Lindenwood had the highest individual score in all four events, including two first-place finishes from Gayla Griswold.

Hannah Appleget was the highest scorer with an all-around score of 39.075, marking a season high. Appleget also managed to post an all-time high score of 9,900 on bars.

