Paddy Upton unlocks what it takes mentally to bat for long in Test cricket | Cricket news
One of the trends so far in the ongoing Test series between India and England is that many batsmen have gotten the start but have not been able to build on it over a long innings. In Hyderabad, Ollie Pope's 196 was a class beater, but other than him, only other players played more than 100 minutes in the middle. In Vizag, while Yashasvi Jaiswal was on course for a double century for over a day, no other Indian batsman stood in the middle for more than 90 minutes.
Paddy Upton, former mental conditioning coach of the Indian men's cricket team, spoke to The Indian Express about what it takes to bat for long in Test cricket and the importance of recharging the batteries.
What does it take mentally to play long innings in Test matches?
There is a difference between attention focus in T20 Cricket and Test cricket. In T20 cricket, the focus intensity is high and it is a broad focus. They take in a lot of information from each field player where the gaps are and what the pressure is on the scoreboard. Trying to predict what the bowler is going to bowl according to the field set. In Test cricket, the intensity of focus is not that high and needs to be regulated a bit. They have to concern themselves with much less information, just to take two or three court players and one or two shots, and want to play beyond just leaving or defending the ball. In T20 cricket, even between the balls, it is an intensive affair and a lot of information is passed on.
During the recent Test series between England and India, we saw many players starting and whenever there was a stoppage at either end of it, the wickets fell. What often goes wrong in these situations?
So what happens is that players today arrive at Test cricket with their mental and emotional fuel tanks loaded. Meaning: It's like your cell phone battery is down to 25%. You can't let your cell phone battery work all day, it needs to be fully charged for it to work all day. The same goes for the hitters who have to hit all day; they need to have their mental and emotional batteries fully charged. But because of cricket, travel and T20 cricket, they arrive with their batteries charged. So they don't have that calm focus to maintain accuracy over long periods of time. That's why I said why T20 cricket takes so much out of the players and if they don't have time to rebuild their mental and emotional tanks, that's where they struggle.
But we have seen Jaiswal bat for a long time and he too tends to bat a lot in T20 cricket.
Some players may switch between formats and switch their high-intensity focus to low. They can manage their mental energy. They can down-regulate and adjust the focus to play long Test innings. Some players can do it. Jaiswal is at the start of his career and still has a lot to prove. He is young and fresh compared to a player who has been playing for 7-9 years. They cannot operate at a low energy level. A player with youth and hunger makes up for that.
209 runs
290 balls
19 Celebrate
7 Sixes
Yashasvi Jaiswal put up an absolute show with the bat and registered his first Double Ton in international cricket #TeamIndia | #INVENG | @ybj_19 | @IDFCFIRSTBank
Relive that stunning blow
BCCI (@BCCI) February 3, 2024
There are players like David Warner and Virender Sehwag who have achieved success with their aggression, while Cheteshwar Pujara has been scoring for a long time. Did you observe anything different from them?
You see Pujara can bat for a longer period because he is not playing T20 cricket. So his mind is conditioned for the kind of focus required for the red ball game. So he doesn't suffer, he doesn't have to manage the dynamics that other players do. If you play T20 cricket or ODI cricket, you will travel every two to three days. Packing your bag and heading to the new hotel room disrupts players' routines and energy.
(About Warner and Sehwag) There will always be people who will find a way and succeed. Sehwag is completely different from any other cricketer. He is someone who started his batting with a T20 mentality. Very aggressive, very attacking, unique for everyone and there is no other opener in the world. So once he gets set and is at 35 or 40, the whole pace of his innings would slow down. The pace of his mind would slow down, that's when you knew he would change gears and that's where Sehwag would hurt people. But he is an outlier and cannot be used as a general example. There is no red-ball cricketer who starts as quickly and settles into a long, slow rhythm as Sehwag.
How do players maintain that focus during breaks?
Players must switch to the correct intensity level when the bowler runs into the bowl and they must reduce the volume intensity between balls. If the player's focus is too high in red ball cricket, you will get mentally tired. Optimal focus is required when the bowler runs into the bowl and he should stop focusing so intently and relax, tap the wicket, look around and have a conversation so that the intensity of the mind decreases. The same goes during breaks in play: they should keep their minds off the innings and not play their knocks in the head, especially overnight. The players who can't keep their minds off the game will arrive mentally exhausted and will make a mistake. That really takes a lot of time and experience to reduce the focus volume while batting in red ball cricket.
It is believed that the concentration levels of the younger generation are declining. Do you think this will creep into the cricket world?
Look, these guys are professional cricketers and know how to handle themselves. I think the drop in concentration comes from the amount of cricket and the number of games they play in T20 mode. Playing a lot of T20 cricket and spending time traveling is like scrolling through social media and sitting down to write a three-hour exam. You arrive with an empty mental and emotional battery.
Many of these players are young. Do you think turning to social media between game days will sap their energy?
No, I wouldn't say that. On the phone, it is valuable to be active on social media in a short period of time, as this distracts players' attention from batting. So there is value in that, but it gets to the point if they spend too much time on it, the dopamine hits can also sap their energy. Different people have different thresholds. Some of them are on social media, and some of them are on FIFA and video games, there's value in that. It does help up to a certain point. Banning social media is not a solution, finding an optimal middle time is important.
