Michigan Football names former analyst Steve Casula as its next TE coach





A familiar face will be roaming the sidelines of Michigan football this fall. Steve Casula, a former analyst for the Wolverines (2019-21) during the middle Jim Harbaugh years, was officially named the program's tight ends coach by head coach Sherrone Moore. Casula spent the past two seasons at UMass as the team's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under former UM defensive coordinator Don Brown. “Steve is a smart, versatile and highly capable coach who works hard to put players in the best position to succeed,” Moore said in a news release. “He will be an asset to our recruiting efforts and a great addition to the offensive staff room. We look forward to having Steve mentor our tight ends and be heavily involved in other aspects of our program. Steve and his family are a great addition to our staff and we welcome them back to the Michigan Football family.” Casula, 36, has a number of ties to Michigan State dating back to his time at Western Michigan, where he was a graduate assistant (2010-2011) and then tight ends coach (2012). He later got his first job as a coordinator at Division II Davenport (2014-16) before moving to Ferris State (2017-18), where he was OC and tight ends and full backs coach. EN ROUTE:Michigan football loses top recruit, DB coach Steve Clinkscale to Chargers During his time in Ann Arbor, Casula was considered one of former offensive coordinator Josh Gattis' top analysts. Thank you to Coach Moore for the opportunity to return to Ann Arbor and be part of this incredible staff and team, Casula said in the same press release. My family and I spent three wonderful years in Ann Arbor, and we couldn't be more excited to return and be part of Michigan Football's continued success. “The way this program utilizes the tight ends will be an exceptional group to lead as we continue to recruit and develop the very best at the position. While Michigan's offense will feature many new faces after a mass exodus from graduations and NFL declarations, the tight end position still appears to be on solid footing even after the departure of AJ Barner. UM returns one of the nation's top tight ends, Colston Loveland, who had 45 catches, 649 yards and four touchdowns in a breakout sophomore season. Coaching tight ends should be a strong feature of this Michigan football staff, as Moore began his career in Ann Arbor as tight ends coach while coach Grant Newsome coached the unit the past two seasons (2022-2023). The Wolverines are still searching for a new defensive line, linebackers and defensive backs coach after Steve Clinkscale opted to leave Ann Arbor for a position on Jim Harbaugh's staff with the Chargers. UM also reportedly plans to hire former New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale for the same position, which will become official next week.

