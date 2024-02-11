Big waste | Sports | Jamaica Glossier





HOUSTON INTERNATIONAL Table Tennis Academy (HITTA) has sent a proposal to the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) to help Jamaica chart a course for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The idea was conceived by HITTA's Managing Director, Manny Velazquez, and Kingston and St Andrew Table Tennis Association (KSATTA) President Stephen Grant, while JOA President Christopher Samuda acknowledged receiving the document. However, Samuda would not provide further details. But according to Velazquez, a Puerto Rican, the plan is to help Jamaica return to the top tier of regional table tennis, and the JOA should fund extensive training at HITTA. Under the proposal, children between the ages of 11 and 17 would travel to HITTA, where they would learn the modern methods of practicing the sport, with the expectation that they would understand the concept in time for the Los Angeles Olympic Games qualifications . “Today's national teams are typically made up of people, sometimes between the ages of 18 and 25. We're not talking about older guys. The younger kids, you have kids that are 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, maybe 17 years old. Why do I say this is the best place for Jamaica? Because we're starting from scratch. “We have to create a program where everyone is on board. It will take a few years for us to develop to the level where they need to be developed. It can be done through continued training and then creating a program to support Jamaica,” Velazquez said. He proposed that the children would be selected through eliminations, with the top four of each gender given the opportunity to hone their craft at HITTA. According to Grant, the partnership with HITTA began during the pandemic and while it is a KSATTA initiative, children across the island should be involved. “KSATTA is trying to get between 10 and 12 kids, about six boys and six girls, into a program so that we can somehow introduce them for the next Olympics. “It wouldn't just be Kingston and St. Andrew. We want to organize it so that everyone, every young person, has the opportunity to be part of it, and as it goes along we can narrow it down to probably six boys, six girls depending on how the funding goes,” said Grant . Meanwhile, Velazquez felt that Jamaica's decline in the sport has had an impact on the region, and that, apart from qualifying for the Olympics, aid to Jamaica would help return the entire Caribbean as an international table tennis power. “In the proposal there is a cost associated with training the kids, but if we don't make that investment, if we don't start organizing the team, we will continue to spend money and send players who are not. willing to compete, get a podium or a medal or even be competitive, and that is a bigger waste. “A bigger waste of all is that Jamaica is no longer one of the powerhouses in table tennis, when for years it was one of your sports when they had players who were globally recognized at the highest level,” Velazquez said. [email protected]

