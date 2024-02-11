The offense explodes in front of a sold out crowd at Maples





Next game: in Washington 2/15/2024 | 6:00 PM ESPN2 February 15 (Thu) / 6:00 PM bee Washington History STANFORD, California. Stanford men's basketball set a program record with 19 made 3-pointers, including a program-best 12 in the first half, and defeated USC, 99-68, before a sellout crowd at Maples Pavilion. Stanford went 19-for-38 from 3-point range, beating the previous all-time record of 16 from earlier this season (December 31 vs. Arizona). The Cardinal (12-11, 7-6 Pac-12) went 12-for-19 in the first half, while their 19 totals are tied for the most against a Division I opponent by any team this season. The record also tied the record for most threes made by a Pac-12 team in the Pac-12 era (since 2011–12). Maxime Raynaud led the charge with 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists, going 10-for-11 from the field and 2-for-2 from beyond the arc. The 10-for-11 performance tied for the seventh-best single-game field goal percentage in program history (min. 10 FGA), while the 20-point performance was Raynaud's third in a row and his seventh this season. Andrej Stojakovic And Benny Gealer each set new career highs off the bench with 20 and 14 points, respectively. Both guards made four 3-pointers, while Stojakovic totaled eight field goals with six rebounds. Spencer Jones scored 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range, putting him just seven triples away from passing Chasson Randle for the Stanford record and just three away from tying former Washington guard C.J. Wilcox for eighth-most in Pac-12 history. Jones also climbed to 13th on Stanford's all-time scoring list, passing Keith Jones '84 (1,516 points). He is just 40 points behind the program's top 10. According to Carlyle was also in double figures with 10 points to go with four assists and two blocks. Stanford led 15-14 after 6:41 of action, but followed with a season-best 25-0 run to take the lead 40-14 with 6:32 left in the period. Stojakovic scored 11 points during the run, while the Cardinal hit seven threes in the nearly seven-minute run. The Cardinal held USC (9-15, 3-10 Pac-12) without a field goal for nearly nine minutes and led 55-26 at halftime. The 55 points were Stanford's second-most in a half this season, and most in a first half. USC could only cut Stanford's lead to 21 in the second period, but Stanford pulled out a 31-point victory that night. Spencer Jones scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half, while Raynaud added 10 of his 25 points. The Cardinal are back in action on Thursday, February 15 in Seattle against Washington. The 6 p.m. tipoff will be broadcast on ESPN2.

