CRICKET: 'COMING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION' – Newspaper

Shan Masood was destined to become Pakistan's captain one day. He had the right upbringing, exemplary behavior, the right attitude, the right education and the much-needed vision. But his career in Pakistan was blighted by the in-and-out-of-the-team syndrome so prevalent in Pakistani cricket. Whatever opportunities he got, there were inconsistencies. Good scores were rare.

But those who learn from their mistakes survive. Irish novelist and short story writer Samuel Barclay Beckett once wrote: Ever tried. Failed once. Does not matter. Try again. Failed again. Better to fail. This should be the motto for athletes, because failures provide lessons. Shan has made progress by learning from his failures.

In the wake of Pakistan's disappointing 2023 World Cup campaign, changes were looming, albeit not as a knee-jerk reaction. As expected, Shaheen Shah Afridi was given the international captaincy of Twenty20. But eyebrows were raised when Shan was announced as Test captain. Some even called it an attempt to make Shan a sacrificial lamb as most expected Pakistan to face another whitewash Down Under. The general view was that new team director Mohammad Hafeez and Shan would have to face the consequences.

Pakistan suffered another whitewash in the Tests, losing 3–0, but proved more competitive than any previous team that had toured Australian shores. Had luck been in Pakistan's favour, they could have returned as winners 2–1 the first time a Pakistani team would have won a Test series in Australia. But even though it didn't happen, the Shan-led team received praise. Three cheers for Pakistan's unexpected fighters, was the banner headline in the Sydney Morning Herald at the end of the series.

Although ultimately whitewashed by Australia, Pakistan's Test Down Under cricket team was much more competitive than the final results indicated. And new captain Shan Masood received plenty of praise for his approach. Eos spoke to him to hear his opinion about the series and the future

In addition to the competitiveness of the Pakistan team, Shan's discipline, articulate nature, his praise of the MCG ground staff for a sports ground and, last but not least, the presentation of a signed Babar Azam shirt to the retiring David Warner as a gift, won many hearts . Take a bow: Pakistan captain's speech after Test defeat is pure class, news.com.au summed up the skippers' new approach.

The common traits of captaincy are usually out of the picture. The way he handled and supported a superstar in Babar Azam, who is coming off a period of big runs, handled the Sarfaraz-Rizwan conundrum and showed grace in defeats were all remarkable.

The right handling of the players, knowing their usefulness, supporting them in adversity, making bold decisions, both before the match and when playing something by ear. Shan seems to have most of them and although new to the responsibility, he hinted at a transformation in Pakistan's style of play in the longer format.

Q: Before you started the tour, there was a feeling that since Pakistan have never won a series Down Under and the last Test was won in 1995, this tour would not go well either

Shan: The series was bittersweet in my opinion, there are a lot of things we can move forward on together, but at the end of the day it's the scoreboard that everyone looks at and judges you on. Personally, I always look at the bigger picture, and I think if we take the positives and learn from our mistakes, we will have a great run as a test team.

Australia has been a tough touring area, not just for Pakistan, but for many other teams as well. From our camp we did not have that in mind [fears of losing]. Our focus was on how we can improve as a test team in the long term.

Q: Why have we landed so many catches in Australia? Are we that bad of a catching team or do we not have a culture of fielding at the domestic level, which has become a curse?

Shan: One thing I always believe in is that fielding is a skill that is in the complete control of the individual and I feel that as a team we should strive for higher standards and really push ourselves to be a world class fielding team. But missed catches happen and at no point can I fault the efforts of the players on the tour.

Q: How did the team rally around Abdullah Shafique after his crucial missed catches?

Shan: We were all behind him. Handling the slips is not an easy job. And people need to understand how much time and effort the slip fielders put into practice. Missed catches are a vital part of the game and unfortunately Abdullah suffered a poor run which can dent confidence. I really believe in him and think he is one of the best there is at that field position.

Question: How can we beat Australia in Australia?

Shan: I think we should have beaten Australia in Australia. I think we found our way in the second and third tests, but didn't finish the games and certainly didn't win at the crucial moments, which is something we have to learn.

Q: Your Test career has been marred by a lack of opportunities, playing a few and then being left out. So when the captaincy was offered, what were your top priorities?

Shan: My priorities as Test Captain are solely focused on how we can make us a truly successful team. It is about an identity, team culture, norms and the brand of cricket that defines Pakistan Cricket, and that the coming generations can inherit.

Q: You're new as captain, but as a first experience, do you think you've justified the responsibility with runs and decisions on the tour?

Shan: I'm very disappointed with the starts I got and not cashing in on them. In terms of the decisions and the way I wanted to play and the team that would play, I am satisfied that we are going in the right direction.

Q: Has your time at Yorkshire and managing teams at domestic level in Pakistan helped you?

Shan: Of course, any experience with captaincy can only help you. I have been very fortunate in terms of captain visibility and the help I have received from support staff along the way.

Q: Is the style of play changing as Pakistan seemed to have done in Australia, scoring quickly?

Shan: I like how England has shown how things can be done differently. That's a life lesson in disguise, just because something is done one way doesn't mean it's the right or only way. I want us to be a team that plays attractive and fearless cricket and wins cricket matches.

Q: Was it difficult working with a team director? [Mohammad Hafeez] who had played with you and some other players not so long ago?

Shan: Not at all, his [Hafeezs] vision and approach to the game is something to be admired and he has Pakistani cricket at the top of his priority list.

Q: Was it difficult to captain a side with former skippers like Sarfaraz, Babar and Rizwan? How did you do that and how often did you consult them?

Shan: Actually it was easier because it helps to draw ideas from players who have experience of captaincy.

Question: Pakistan will host Bangladesh and England later this year. What changes in style and squads would you like to see?

Shan: It's too early to say, but we want to build on the good work we've done in Australia.

Q: During the Sydney Test, after the match, you said to David Warner, see you in the PSL [Pakistan Super League]. Is he willing to come and play in our league?

Shan: It would be great to have him and other great players of the world playing in our PSL. He will have more time after his Test retirement and I certainly hope he comes back to Pakistan.

The writer is a senior cricket analyst.

X: @hashmi_shahid

Published in Dawn, EOS, February 11, 2024