Sports
Alabama's Kalen DeBoer faces play-calling dilemma after Ryan Grubb takes Seahawks offensive coordinator job
First-year Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer already faced the monumental task of replacing college football legend Nick Saban. Now he faces that task without his right hand following the news Ryan Grubb won't be the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator in 2024.
While Grubb instead went to the N.F.L to be the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, it leaves DeBoer without his longest-tenured confidante in the coaching ranks. The two worked together for 12 seasons at four different schools, developing a level of comfort and rapport that led to Washington's prolific offensive success the past two seasons.
Grubb called the shots for the Huskies during their 25-3 streak the past two years, which culminated in a loss to Michigan in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. That's the most important element here. His role as offensive coordinator wasn't just an inflated title to increase his salary, as we often see in college football.
DeBoer, himself a noted offensive guru, essentially trusted Grubb with his plan, and the results have been stellar, as Washington has been among the nation's most prolific passing attacks each of the past two seasons. Grubb's departure now forces DeBoer to hand over the play-calling to someone new or take on the duties himself.
From a roster management perspective, there was an interesting element to the timing of Grubb's departure. Friday marked the end of the 30-day period in which players could transfer following Saban's retirement. This means that Alabama players looking to transfer as a result of Grubb's decision will have to wait until the spring transfer window in April before they can enter the portal.
Where DeBoer goes from here
Of ESPN reporting that Grubb will bring Alabama offensive line coach Scott Huff to the Seahawks, the only logical alternate play-caller left on the staff is Nick Sheridan, who was originally expected to coach Alabama's tight ends. DeBoer's other offensive hires, running backs coach Robert Gillespie and receivers coach JaMarcus Shepard, are not coaches he has worked with before and would certainly need time to learn DeBoer's system before trusting them to play .
Sheridan has the benefit of having worked with DeBoer in Indiana and Washington as coach of the Huskies the past two seasons. He has Power Five coordination experience at Indiana in 2020 and 2021 — albeit with mixed results — and had a front-row seat to what DeBoer and Grubb have put together over the past two seasons. ESPN reported that this is likely that Sheridan and Shephard will be co-offensive coordinators. But DeBoer still has to decide who will take charge on game days.
He does it himself
DeBoer could call the plays himself, which is the route SEC peers like Josh Heupel (Tennessee) and Billy Napier (Florida) have gone early in their tenures. But coaching at Alabama really is like being a CEO, and making a play requires a time commitment that could be overwhelming in light of everything else DeBoer has on his plate.
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz ultimately relinquished his play-calling duties for the 2023 season (his fourth on the job) and the results were great. The Tigers finished 11-2 with a Cotton Bowl win over Ohio State, while jumping from 81st nationally in total offense to 28th with Kirby Moore as offensive coordinator.
“I didn't embrace my role as a head coach,” Drinkwitz said before the Cotton Bowl. “I tried to hold on to my ego, which was the play caller. And I had to take a step back and say, the job as a head coach is to build this team, empower other people to do their jobs and really build connections between each other. our players from player to player, from coach to player, and from our team to our university and community.”
Ohio State coach Ryan Day is another prominent example of a major coach trying to back away from his play-calling duties. The Buckeyes originally planned to have the well-traveled Bill O'Brien as their offensive coordinator for the 2024 season. After O'Brien accepted the head coaching position at Boston College, Day changed quickly hired UCLA head coach Chip Kelly for the role.
DeBoer could try to make an impact himself and turn to an outside hire for the offensive coordinator job. But even if he pulled a big name, there would be no fame. Ohio State can get away with that as Day enters his sixth season with plenty of returning talent and continuity in other coaching roles. But this is a completely revamped program in Alabama with new faces in key roles across the board and a head coach who has no SEC experience.
Grubb is said to have given DeBoer a sense of security and comfort. Now he has to adapt.
