WARROAD CRUISES PAST TRF IN SECTION 8A GIRLS HOCKEY SEMIS





The Warroad Warriors scored early and often as they dominated in a 7-1 victory over the Thief River Falls Prowlers in a Section 8A semifinal played at the Crookston Sports Center. FIRST PERIOD

It didn't take long for the eight-time defending champions and defending champions Warroad to score, as the first official shot on net was a goal. The first two shots on target were goals for Warroad. The first goal came 1:44 into the game when Regan Haley slid a pass to Vivienne Marcowka, who unleashed a blast from inside the blue line and snuck past the Prowler goalkeeper for a 1-0 lead.

Warroad struck again 36 seconds later when Cijae McLaughlin got the puck along the boards, skated to the center of the circle and sent a wrist shot past the TRF goalie to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead 2:10 into the contest.

Warroad continued to control the game and fired another seven shots on goal, but Thief River Falls did a better job of clearing traffic in front of the net and stopped the shots.

Warroad committed his second penalty of the game with just over three minutes left in the period. The one player advantage allowed Thief River Falls to get their first shot on goal. The Prowlers got another shot on goal, but Warrior goalkeeper Payton Rolli made a save to keep the lead at 2-0. Thief River Falls committed the game's first penalty with more than two minutes remaining, and 40 seconds later Warroad was called for another penalty for 4-on-three hockey for about 20 seconds. Warroad killed the first penalty, and with five seconds left in the four-on-four, Kate Johnson skated the puck across the ice along the boards and shot on goal. The puck snuck past the TRF goalie and Kaiya Sandy was there to knock the puck in and give the Warriors a 3-0 lead, which is how the first period would end. SECOND PERIOD

Warroad started the second period strong as they continued to bombard the TRF goal with shots. Just over four minutes into the period, the Warriors found the back of the net when Jaylie French got a rebound and stuffed the puck into the net for a 4-0 lead.

Four minutes later, Warroad added another goal when Taylor Reese got a shot on goal, and Maddie Skogman crashed the net and knocked in the rebound for a 5-0 lead midway through the period.

Just over three minutes later, Warroad struck again as Sophie Johnson slid a pass from one side of the point to the other, and Vivienne Marcowka fired a shot through traffic and into the net for a 6-0 Warrior lead. After the goal, Thief River Falls opted to make a goalie change, and that gave the Prowlers a little boost.

Thief River Falls finally scored when Kali Knutson skated the puck down the ice along the boards and used her speed to get past the Warriors, taking a shot from the circle and scoring to pull the Prowlers within a 6-1 deficit.

There was no scoring the rest of the period and Warroad took a 6–1 lead into the second intermission. THIRD PERIOD

Warroad continued their dominance in the third period as they bombarded the Thief River Falls goalkeeper with shot after shot and had eight shots on goal in the first seven minutes, but Prowler goalkeeper Faith Hartman stopped every shot.

Thief River Falls committed a penalty with just over six minutes left, and Warroad had two shots in the first nine seconds of the game.fine. A few shots later, Warroad's French scored again to give the Warriors a 7-1 lead, and play time began.

The final five minutes flew by with running time and Warroad won the match 7-1. Warroad improves to 18-8 this year and will play the Crookston/EGF winner in the Section 8A Championship on Thursday, February 15 at 7:00 PM at the Crookston Sports Center. Thief River Falls finishes the season with a 7-18-1 record and bids farewell to the following seniors: Quinnlyn Kenfield, Kora Sorter, Julia Rude and Camille Berra. CLICK HERE for post-game commentary from Warroad Coach Izzy Marvin. To score 1st 2nd 3rd Last Thief River Falls 0 1 0 1 War road 3 3 1 7 1st Period

1:44 – Warroad – VivienneMarcowka (Reagan Haley)

2:10 – Warroad – Cijae McLaughlin (Mikalya Curtis)

16:28 – Warroad – Kaiya Sandy (Kate Johnson) 2n D Period

4:33 – Warroad – Jaylie Frans (Karlee Kalbrenner)

8:52 – Warroad – Maddie Skogman (Taylor Reese, Kaiya Sandy)

12:11 – Warroad – Vivienne Marcowka (Sophie Johnson, Karlee Kalbrenner)

14:27 – TRF – Kali Knutson (unassisted) 3rd Period

11:55 – Jaylie French (Katy Comstock, Taylor Reese) PP



Saves 1st 2nd 3rd Total McKenna Carr TRF

Faith Hartmann TRF 9 16

3 21 49 Payton Rolli Warroad 3 2 3 8 Section 8A Girls Hockey Semifinal 1 – Warroad vs Thief River Falls (2-10-24)

