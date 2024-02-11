No. 16 USC Women's Tennis closes out the Huskies Come Back bid in a 4-3 victory





Women's tennis | February 10, 2024 SEATTLE –No. No. 16 USC women's tennis had the upper hand in a classic affair between the Women of Troy and Washington as they defeated the Huskies in the ITA Indoor Team Championship Consolation Rounds, 4-3 on Saturday, February 10 at the Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle. The colon turned out to be the difference. The Women of Troy won their fourth doubles point this season, moving them to 4-0 if they claimed it. That double point came just after the two victories almost in succession from USC. The doubles of number 15 Eryn Cayetano / Emma Charney ready just seconds earlier Lily Fairclough / McKenna Koenig claimed the double point. On the singles side, #95 Cayetano was the first to finish in fourth place as she recorded a near zero in the 6-1, 6-0 win. The graduate student is the only Trojan to earn her second victory at the ITA tournament, when she defeated North Carolina's No. 3 player and 62nd-ranked Abbey Forbes. #103 Grace Piper followed shortly afterwards by a 6-2, 6-3 finish. Piper is now 13-4 overall this season and 5-0 in doubles. The final point for the Women of Troy came from senior Naomi Cheong in the number 3 spot. Shortly after Washington returned with three straight points to tie the score, Cheong closed the door with a 7-6(7), 6-2 win. Next up, USC will take on No. 5-seeded Pepperdine tomorrow at 3:30 PM at Seattle Tennis Club. #16 USC 4, #21 Washington 3

Saturday February 10

Seattle | Nordstrom Tennis Center DOUBLE

(1) #15 Eryn Cayetano / Emma Charney (USC) final Alexia Jacobs/Astrid Olsen (UW) 6-3

(2) Sarah-Maude Fortin/Erika Matsuda (UW) defeated #52 Grace Piper / Parker Fry (USC) 6-2

(3) Lily Fairclough / McKenna Koenig (USC) final Daria Detkovskaya/Melissa Sakar (UW) 6-3 Order of finish 2, 1, 3

USC wins the doubles point SINGLES

(1) Erika Matsuda (UW) defeated #52 Snow Han (USC) 6-2, 6-4

(2) Alexia Jacobs (UW) def. #20 Emma Charney (USC) 6-2, 6-4

(3) #90 Naomi Cheong (USC) final Astrid Olsen (UW) 7-6(7), 6-2

(4) #95 Eryn Cayetano (USC) final Melissa Sakar (UW) 6-1, 6-0

(5) #103 Grace Piper (USC) final Sarah-Maude Fortin (UW) 6-2, 6-3

(6) Dariya Detkovskaya (UW) def. Lily Fairclough (USC) 7-6(4), 6-4 Order of finish 4, 5, 2, 1, 6, 3

