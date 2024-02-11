Cricket Under-19 World Cup Final, Australia vs India Live Updates, Score, Highlights, Watch, Streaming, Latest News





Australia's future cricket stars will be hoping to continue the country's dominance over India in the ICC finals as they face each other in the Under-19 World Cup final in Benoni, South Africa overnight (from 7pm hours AEDT). Australia won the toss and elected to bat. Australia's seniors have won two finals in a row against India, the WTC Championship plus the one-day World Cup crown, while the juniors are looking to claim their first crown since 2010 when Mitchell Marsh was in charge. Twice they have played India in the final and come up short, with Australia not having beaten the powerhouse at the Under-19 World Cup since 1998 (six consecutive defeats). India is going for its sixth title from nine last outings. Watch Australia vs West Indies on Kayo Sports. Every Test, ODI and T20I Live without ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today > Australia have struggled at times throughout the tournament, slumping to 87-5 against the West Indies before Sam Konstas fired a critical 108, while Tom Straker broke through in the semi-final against Pakistan with 6-24, but the top position once again faltered , making a 10th-wicket stand of 17 for the Aussies to score the winning runs in the final. Harry Dixon, who bases his game on David Warner, has hit three half-centuries in the tournament, while the retired Callum Vidler has fired all the time. The final kicked off at 7pm AEDT and can be watched on Amazon Prime. UNDER-19 WORLD CUP FINAL TEAMS Australian XI: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen (c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks (wk), Oliver Peake, Charlie Anderson, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler India XI: Adarsh ​​Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> 6-FA! Aussie smashes tree stumps | 00:40

