The AP Poll won't be released until August, but it's not too early to start thinking about the top 25 teams heading into the 2024 college football season. Looking through the eyes of the oddsmakers, the preseason win totals are via Fanduel is a way to see who Vegas thinks is in for a good year.

Usual suspects top the list, and there's no real surprise as to who the oddsmakers think will have the best seasons. No one is currently scheduled to have more than 10.5 wins, meaning no team needs to remain undefeated to make the cut.

Either way, a new era of college football should involve a bit more intrusion into the sport. Conference realignment and the 12-team College Football Playoff have finally arrived. If a few top teams can meet expectations, they will compete for the national championship in December and January.

Georgia may have been on the outside from a College Football Playoff standpoint, but was still one of the best teams in the country. It is expected that nothing will change in the future Kirby Smart give back a good core.

The Bulldogs have recorded more than 10 regular-season wins in all but two seasons, his first in Athens and the COVID-19 shortened year. No program has been this consistent in recent seasons.

Ryan Day is under fire, despite its enormous success on paper. But a three-game losing streak against Michigan and no CFP wins will put pressure on your job at Ohio State.

There has been some turnover in the technical staff Chip Kelly being the program's newest offensive coordinator. Everyone in Columbus is hoping this leads to the 10.5+ hitting and no Michigan loss.

Oregon may be moving to the Big Ten, but they are still expected to be in the national championship race. A whole new era is coming and the Ducks are trying to make the transition pretty smooth.

Dan Lanning has done nothing but acquire talent since arriving in Eugene. After falling short in his first two seasons, the 2024 roster might be the best he has put together yet.

Texas left the Big 12 in style, winning the program's first conference championship since 2009. It led to the Longhorns appearing in the College Football Playoff and one play away from an appearance in the national title game.

However, a new beast is coming, with the SEC waiting on the other side for Texas. Still, the oddsmakers expect another successful season at the 40 Acres.

Last season, Alabama getting to 9.5 wins would be considered a steal. However, with Nick Saban retires, there are currently quite a few questions surrounding the program.

Kalen DeBoer wants to win right away in Tuscaloosa, but the schedule is a little more difficult than usual. The last time Alabama finished with fewer than 10 wins was Saban's first year in charge.

Dabo Swinney told us to buy stock in Clemson and the early returns in 2023 were nice. Those invested in the program can make some real money this fall, with the Tigers hoping to return to college football's elite.

Clemson didn't even make the ACC Championship, the second time in three years. There are big expectations for 2024, which appears to be a pivotal year for the program.

The heartbreak that comes from not making this year's College Football Playoff won't be forgotten in Tallahassee, but hopefully it will be turned into motivation. Mike Norvell hopes to make a lot of progress and hopes to get another chance to compete for a national championship.

You have to go back to the end of the Jimbo Visser Days before Florida State won at least 10 games three years in a row. Norvell is making sure the program is moving in the right direction and if we go over it, it would meet the standard he set.

The new Big 12 is seemingly wide open, but Kansas State is a hot candidate to find success during the 2024 season. Quarterback Avery Johnson certainly helps matters and impressed in his first start vs. NC State in the Pop Tarts Bowl.

Kansas State was consistent in the conference even before Texas and Oklahoma left. Chris Klieman now hopes to become the class of the Big 12.

LSU couldn't be worse on defense in 2024 if they wanted to. It was historically bad for the program and Brian Kelly A completely new staff was appointed to clean up the mess.

But there is still confidence in progress thanks to Garrett Nussmeier instead, taking over the offense Jayden Daniels. Kelly has impressed in his two seasons in Baton Rouge and has a chance to do so again.

Mario Cristobal hasn't quite gotten the ball rolling yet, posting a 12-13 record in two years in Miami. The Hurricanes are in for a big season and the positive results should probably start to pile up.

With a total of 9.5, it shows that the oddsmakers have some confidence in Miami, which may have a breakout year.

The reigning national champion will have to make do without it Jim Harbaugh. Sherron Moore will take over after serving as interim head coach for six games during the title run.

As of February, the current demand around Michigan is filling the coaching staff. Several boys left for Los Angeles with Harbaugh. Once the Wolverines are established, the title campaign will officially begin.

Missouri was the SEC's breakout team in 2023, but Eli Drinkwitz know that sustainable success will be the goal for the future. The momentum is certainly rolling in Columbia and at the right time.

There is some turnover in the program, both on the roster and in terms of the technical staff. However, expectations will still be high. Not only from the fan base, but also from the oddsmakers.

Hey, this is everyone's sleeper pick to win the SEC next season. Avenue Kiffin re-established himself as the Portal King and built the Ole Miss roster to a level never before achieved.

Now everyone in the Sip is hoping this can result in a first-ever SEC championship appearance. Not having divisions will certainly help the rebels like Alabama Chestnut brown are not planned.

Penn State has been good lately, posting a grade above 9.5, going 10-2 in three of the past five seasons. Those two losses are what eats James Franklin inside, however, consistently falling among the Big Tens' top programs.

Drew Allar returns and has a chance to be a difference for Penn State. A former five-star prospect will need to maximize his potential to take the Nittany Lions to a new level.

Like Kansas State, Utah is thought to be a team that can have success in the newly expanded Big 12. Success came in the Pac-12 and the Utes are positioned for a nice transition.

Kyle Whittingham is considered one of the most underrated head coaches in college football due to his exploits in Salt Lake City. Most likely a popular choice to represent the Big 12 in the playoffs next season.

Other notable win totals for the 2024 season

Win totals could certainly change between now and the end of August. Spring training has yet to happen and there is one more NCAA Transfer Portal window. The schedules are not yet completely fixed and there is certainly a surprise waiting before summer arrives.