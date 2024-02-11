Hawks shut down Ferris State; McGlashen gets the first win in a doubles match





Next game: at Walsch 11-2-2024 | 5:00 PM February 11 (Sun) / 5:00 PM bee Walsh History SANDUSKY, OH IUP women's tennis made short work of Ferris State on Saturday afternoon in Ohio, posting a 4-0 victory after winning the doubles point and three singles victories. The win marked the first dual meet win at IUP for head coach Andy McGlashen. After dropping a close decision on the team's return last weekend, IUP (1-1) continued to shake off the rust in Saturday's win. IUP took the doubles point with Veronica Sirci And Hanna Beitat capping off a 6-1 victory over Flight No. 3. Lydia Vlachou And Katy Graydon continued to roll as a doubles match, posting a 7-6 victory over No. 2. The duo has won five straight doubles matches since the fall and moved to 8-1 this season. The win marked the 72nd doubles victory for Graydon and the 58th for Vlachou in doubles as the duo continues to climb the IUP record book. In singles play Ming Deewajee cruised to a 6-1, 6-3 victory against Morgan Waller. Daniel Ramos recorded a 6-2, 6-3 victory over the No. 2 singles flight, setting the table Hanna Beitat at No. 6 to close out the game for IUP. She did so, posting a 6-4, 6-2 win for the team's first dual match victory of the spring semester. Next one

IUP is at it again tomorrow, playing Walsh in Ohio in a Super Bowl Sunday game. The first service is scheduled for 5 p.m To follow

For current information, visit IUPAthletics.com and follow IUP women's tennis on X (Twitter) @IUPCrimsonHawk and @IUPtennis.

