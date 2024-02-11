Division One title contenders enjoy a perfect weekend – Reading Today Online

Sports
Division One title contenders enjoy a perfect weekend
Both Division One title contenders, Sonning Common & Peppard A and Kingfisher A, did not drop any points this week after both recorded a 10-0 win.
Sonning Common whitewashed Kingfisher D with Gary Morgan, Daniel Moses and Ian Cole maxing out.
Kingfisher A visited Sonning Common & Peppard D, but despite Nigel Maltby taking young Rishaan Sawant to five closely contested points, the same result followed, with Martin Adams and Dmitry Khakhamov also remaining unbeaten.
Elsewhere, Tom Astle scored an impressive maximum as Sonning Common & Peppard B hosted the Tilehurst RBL A trio of Keith Winter, Marc Brent and Jon Willis, but that was all they could muster as the visitors emerged 3-7 winners bus arrived.
An equally impressive maximum emerged from Jon Abbott as his Sonning Common & Peppard C team hosted a strong Tidmarsh A side of Duncan Groves, Lee Calcutt and Antony Baker. Danny Dockree was able to add one more against Antony as the evening ended 4-6 in favor of Tidmarsh.
Despite being without star player Mike Childs, league leaders Reading FC still defeated Our Lady of Peace A 7-3.
The improving Simon Rowland was the player of the match with an impressive maximum of three consecutive games and Darek Kaminski recorded two good wins for OLOP. Second-placed Kingfisher F kept the pressure on the leaders with an excellent 10-0 win at Pangbourne WMC.
In the evening's set, Clive Gold recovered from two games down to beat Clive Taylor 12-10 in the fifth.
Tidmarsh C and Springfield A drew 5-5 in a match that saw Springfield's Peter Gurney recover from two games down to beat Sayali Bendkhale in five games.
Kingfisher G won 6-4 against a Tilehurst RBL B team missing star player Kate Maksimenko. In Kate's absence, skipper John Willcocks put in a fine performance and recorded a maximum, including recovering from two games behind to beat Parvin Baishkiyar in five.
In the Kingfisher derby, the E team defeated the H team 10-0, although the match was slightly closer than the scoreline suggests, with the majority of games going to four or five.
In Division Three Our Lady of Peace D won 7-3 at Tilehurst Methodists C, James Smith returned with a treble and his teammate Alona Slobodskoy joined him with two wins and this was the deciding factor in the victory.
The doubles match was a thriller that ended with the away team winning in the fifth 11-4, 8-11, 11-6, 8-11, 9-11.
Tidmarsh D hosted Our Lady of Peace B and lost 3-7. OLOP B's new player Jacek Piechocki continued his perfect run with his third consecutive treble, helping his team to a comfortable margin in 3rd place in the table. Kingfisher I met their clubmates Kingfisher J and won 8-2.
Eyup Odemis had another treble, along with two wins from his teammates. Eapen John had 2 points for his team, but he was alone on the scorecard.
The highlight of the match was the match between Muharrem Aydin and Eapen John. Eapen won the match in the fifth inning in the second, from 0-2 behind 11-9, 11-7, 9-11, 4-11, 11-13.
Title contenders Our Lady of Peace C defeated Sonning Common and Peppard E 7-3. Shawnik Thakur was the POM with his treble, while away team Jim Warren was unlucky to lose two games in the fifth set.
Tilehurst Methodists A defeated their B team mates 8-2. Eric van Looy scored another treble for the A-team and continued his perfect run.
The most interesting game was the opening set with Phil Jones and Patrick O'Sullivan. Patrick lost the match in the fifth, where he could have won 3-0 before falling 9-11, 8-11, 12-10, 11-7, 11-6.
Sonning Sports D maintained their lead at the top of Division 4 with a 6-4 win at Kingfisher K, with James Miller and Cris Reynolds both achieving treble wins. In second place Sonning Common & Peppard F won 7-3 at Tilehurst RBL C, Gerry Bacon and Oliver Bonser were the hat-trick men.
Gina Ponnapalli hit a maximum to help Our Lady of Peace F beat Springfield C 7-3, while Springfield B won 7-3 at Sonning Common & Peppard G, with Rob Atack winning all three.
Pat Daniels and Fitzroy Licorish both helped themselves to trebles to give Our Lady of Peace E a 6-4 victory over Kingfisher L.
By Nigel Maltby
