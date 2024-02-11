Super Bowl Squares Strategy 2024: How to Win on Football Squares, 49ers vs. Chiefs Numbers to Target

One way avid football fans and casual viewers can place Super Bowl 58 bets is with Super Bowls squares. The 10-by-10 Super Bowl square grid offers 100 squares for fans to choose from, and some have a higher chance of hitting than others. Keep in mind that NFL scores typically increase at intervals of seven and three, so certain scores are more common than others. Since non-football fans tend to pick Super Bowl squares at random, understanding scores can give you a slight advantage in executing your 2024 Super Bowl squares strategy. Having some background on the trends in Super Bowl squares could go a long way. Make sure you do this before entering a 2024 Super Bowl square pool see the latest Super Bowl 58 Squares advice from longtime NFL expert Mike Tierney.

Tierney is a veteran sportswriter whose work appears regularly in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times. Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and covered seven Super Bowls. He enters Super Bowl 58 with a roll-on of 83-65-3 NFL pickswhich returns more than $1,000 for $100 players. He has identified several strategies to increase your chances of winning Super Bowl squares.

a Super Bowl Square Pool is easy to set up. It features 10 columns and 10 rows of 100 empty squares, with the 49ers or Chiefs assigned to the rows and the opposing team aligned with the columns. Owners then enter their name or initials in the squares before each row and column is numbered from zero to nine.

Using random numbers, participants decide whether to buy boxes in a cluster or spread them across the grid. When squares are auctioned after the column and rows are numbered, owners want squares that correspond to the totals of scoring plays, such as touchdowns and field goals.

To win, a person must own the box corresponding to the last digit of each team's score. For example, if the Chiefs have a 6-0 lead after one quarter, the person who owns the square with Kansas City 6 and San Francisco 0 wins. That person also wins if the first quarter ends with the Chiefs leading 10-6 49ers.

Rules may vary, so please contact the organizer in advance. Payouts can occur after each quarter, at each point count or only after the final score, guaranteeing a high payout. Check out the optimal Super Bowl 58 squares strategy.

Recent Super Bowl squares history

Among the recent trends in Super Bowl squares: Four has been one of the most effective plays when aiming for an increased payoff for the final score. Number 4 has appeared in the final Super Bowl score 15 times, tying it with zero as the third most popular number on the Super Bowl squares grid.

Since scoring in the NFL typically occurs in 3s and 7s, the number 4 is not as likely to appear in the score after the first quarter. However, there was a No. 4 in the 49ers' final score in each of the past two games and in the final score of the Chiefs' division win against the Buffalo Bills. The final score included the No. 4 seed in 13.2% of Super Bowls, which will give you this number value if you choose it in your 2024 Super Bowl squares pools.Visit SportsLine for tips and advice on the 2024 Super Bowl squares.

Optimal Super Bowl Square Strategy for 2024

Tierney knows which numbers and which combinations appear most often on Super Bowl squares. He even specifically mentions an unusual number that was part of the final score in four of the last ten Super Bowls. Playing squares with this number in them can give you an edge and increase your payout when playing Super Bowl squares at a sportsbook.See what they are at SportsLine.

So what numbers should you pay a premium for in your 2024 Super Bowl football pool, and in what combinations?