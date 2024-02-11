31 women's tennis stretches #10 MIT to its limits before falling, 5-4





Next game: at Caltech 2/19/2024 | 1:00 PM (10 Pacific) February 19 (Mon) / 1:00 PM (10 Pacific) bee Caltech WALTHAM, MA. In the spring season opener for both teams, Brandeis' #31 women's tennis team hosted #10 MIT at the Gosman Athletic Center for a 3 p.m. start. More than six and a half hours later, the Judges fell just shy of an upset, falling 5–4 to the Engineers, after MIT won the final match at #6 in three sets. TEAM RECORDS & RANKINGS Brandeis: 0-1, ranked No. 31 in Division III by ITA.

MIT: 1-0, ranked No. 10 in Division III by ITA. HOW IT HAPPENED In a sign of things to come, MIT defeated Brandeis in doubles to start. The judges got on the board first at number 1, where they were second Rebecca Suarez (Huntington, NY/International Virtual Learning Academy) and junior Bhakti Parwani (Ahmedabad, India/Kumkum School) were 8-2 winners.

and junior were 8-2 winners. The Engineers put things in order with an 8-5 win at #2, before Saina Deshpande and Anastasia Samets defeated the juniors Cecilia Denis (Ardmore, Pa./Lower Merion) and freshmen Chahana Budhbatti (Ahmedabad, India/Aavishkar School) 8-7, win in the tiebreak, 8-6.

and freshmen 8-7, win in the tiebreak, 8-6. The visitors extended their lead to 3-1 with a 7-5, 6-2 win over #3, but Brandeis leveled matters at the top of the order. Parwani earned her second win of the day over Kimberly Liao at #2, 6-4, 6-4. Suarez followed it up with a three-set victory over Katherine Shepherd Johnson, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

The judges suffered a setback at number 4 when they were seniors Sabrina Louis (Honolulu, Hawaii/Punahou School) pulled away after trailing 3–0 in the first set, leaving the judges to win the final two games to pull off the upset.

pulled away after trailing 3–0 in the first set, leaving the judges to win the final two games to pull off the upset. Budhbatti settled matters at No. 5, 6-2, 6-4, leaving it to junior Anastasia Sia (Thessaloniki, Greece/Anatolia College). Sia won the first set 6–2 against MIT's Anastasia Samets, but the visitor rallied with a late break to force a tiebreak, which she won 7–2, forcing a decisive third set . Samets outlasted Sia 6-2 in the final set of the day to help MIT avoid the upset. NEXT ONE Brandeis heads to California in two weeks for four games during the February break. They open their trip at #21 CalTech on February 19 and face Whittier College later that same afternoon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://brandeisjudges.com/news/2024/2/10/31-womens-tennis-extends-10-mit-to-the-limit-before-falling-5-4.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos