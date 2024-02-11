Freshman goalie leads UMaine hockey, wins Providence

ORONO, Maine Freshman goalie Albin Boija made 27 saves, including a breakaway by Tanner Adams with eight minutes remaining, to lead the University of Maine to a 2-1 Hockey East win over Providence College before a sellout crowd at the Alfond Arena .

Providence goaltender Philip Svedeback finished with 21 stops.

Seventh-ranked UMaine improved to 18-5-2 overall and 10-4-1 in Hockey East, while the Friars fell to 15-9-2 and 8-6-2 in Hockey East. The teams will play again on Saturday evening at 7 p.m.

It's the first time UMaine has won 18 of its first 25 games since the 2003-04 season, when it went 18-6-1.

UMaine is now 8-0-2 at Alfond Arena and the sellout was its eighth of the season.

Providence was ranked 10th in one poll and 13th in the other.

Freshman right wings Josh Nadeau and Anthony Calafiore put UMaine ahead 2-0 with goals 5:39 apart in the second period, but Providence graduate student defenseman Luke Krys cut the lead in half at 12:49 in the middle period of time.

Nadeau's 14th goal of the season came on the power play at the 4:49 mark.

His brother, Bradley, kept the puck in the attacking zone at the left point by taking a Friar clearance attempt with gloves, dropping it on his stick and pushing it forward to his brother.

Josh Nadeau sprinted to the bottom of the left faceoff circle and hit a wrister into the top short side corner past Svedeback's blocker.

It was his team-high seventh power-play goal.

UMaine's Josh Nadeau (#20) skates with the puck in a game against Providence at Alfond Arena. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik/BDN

Calafiore made it 2-0 with his first collegiate goal.

Cole Hanson broke the middle of the slot before sliding the puck to an open Grayson Arnott in the right circle. Instead of shooting, Arnott flicked the ball towards the far post and Calafiore only had to tap it in from the edge of the crease.

It was a great pass from Grayson. I was in the right place at the right time. Good things happen when you go to the net, said Calafiore, who added that scoring his first collegiate goal felt great.

To score your first goal at home in front of college hockey's biggest fans [was great]Calafiore said.

But Providence College answered.

Liam Valente tapped the puck from the right point through a crowded goal mouth.

Boija saved but the rebound threatened to fade into the distant past.

Krys charged to the net and fired a one-timer that hit Boija, deflected off him and rolled over the goal line for his fifth of the season.

The Friars controlled the play for the rest of the period and well into the third period, but Boija made some good saves, including the breakaway when he pushed across the crease to get his right pad on Adam's backhander.

He almost fooled me, Boija said. I thought he was going to shoot. But I was able to reach the other side again.

The Friars hit three posts and the Black Bears blocked 18 shots, including 10 in the third period when the Friars attempted 32 shots at UMaine's 12, 11 of which went on net, compared to UMaine's five shots on goal.

We had good energy, but Providence pushed back in the third and we have to find a way to simplify our play and push back, UMaine head coach Ben Barr said. They have a very good hockey team. Albin was great tonight.

Barr added that he was proud of his team's efforts.

UMaine's Freshman goaltender Albin Boija made 27 saves to lead the University of Maine to a 2-1 Hockey East victory over Providence College on Friday night at Alfond Arena. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik/BDN

UMaine killed all four of the Friar's power plays, going one-on-two with the man advantage.

It was disappointing to lose the special teams, Providence coach Nate Leaman said. You're not going to win a road game if you lose on special teams.

He thought his team played well in the second and third periods, executing their game plan by getting the puck deep in the UMaine zone and maintaining their lead with their size advantage and physicality.

We hit three posts and had three breakaways. We had chances but couldn't capitalize on them, Leaman said.

Albin stood on his head, Calafiore said. Without him it could have been a different outcome.

Boija said his teammates did a great job for him.

We were able to pull it out and that's all that matters, said Boija, who is now 5-1-1 and lowered his goals-against average to 1.28 and increased his save percentage to .944.

He was pleased with his performance and called it quite solid.

