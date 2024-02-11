Men's fencing is in first place after day one of the Ivy League Championships





NEW YORK There was no shortage of drama during the opening rounds of the Ivy League Fencing Championships. The Columbia men picked up a pair of wins over Harvard and Penn and entered the final day of the Round Robins at the top of the standings. The women won 3-1 that day, highlighted by a thrilling 14-13 victory over Penn in the second round. However, the Lions fell to Princeton in the final round and are in second place behind the Tigers. “I'm really proud of our entire team,” said the head coach Michael Kind regards . “The entire day was filled with close decisions, but we never gave up, which has become a Columbia tradition. It was just a great day of fencing and high-level competition across the board, so we're happy to put ourselves in a position where both teams are still competing for the Ivy League championships.” The women took an early lead over Brown in the opening battle, and Audrey Chu claimed victory with a 5-0 victory over Arianna Baffa in the third round. Zheng (foil) and Yamanaka (epée) scored a perfect 3-0 against the Bears in the 19-8 victory. Cornell gave the women all they could handle, but the Lions ultimately won 15-12. The Big Red took an early lead, but Tender Oxenreider gave Columbia a 7-6 lead after a victory in epee. The squads traded victories until a comeback score 5-4 Rachel Kim And Evelyn Cheng in foil the advantage expanded to 10-8. In the final rounds, Cheng sealed the victory with a 5-1 victory over Brianna Lee. Trailing Penn 11-5, the Lion women rallied to close the gap to a one-fight deficit. A 50/50 call went against the Lions, putting them behind 13-10 before Columbia rattled off four in a row to cap the comeback. Tender Oxenreider played the role of closer with a 5-1 decision in the final match of the round. Against Princeton, the women dug themselves into another early hole after dropping the first six games. The Lions tried to rally again but fell short in a 16-11 loss and fell to second place heading into tomorrow. Individual, Rachel Kim went 8-1 and ranks second in foil and Vera Kong was 6-3 in saber to stay in All-Ivy League contention. The men pulled away late in a tightly contested game against Harvard. Columbia achieved strong performance from Jaden Callahan (3-0 saber) and Sam Kommel (3-0 Foil) to catapult the Lions to a 15-12 victory, an early lead in the standings. In the final round of the day it was another back and forth battle for the men against Penn. The Lions jumped out to a 6-3 lead after nine periods, but the Quakers had a solid second run through the lineup to tie the score at 9-9. Justin Haddad put the Lions ahead again and Columbia held on for a 16-11 decision. Callahan posted the highest record in saber, 5-1, while Kumbla's 5-1 put him second in foil. Skyler Liverant and Haddad are tied for third in epee, 4-2. On day two there are two more rounds for each team. Championship Sunday kicks off at 10 a.m. as the women take on Yale, followed by a match at 1 p.m. against second-seeded Harvard. The men will take on the Bulldogs at 2:15 p.m. and close out the tournament against the top seed, Princeton, at 3:30 p.m. For the latest news on Columbia's fencing programs, follow @CULionsFencingX, forformerly known as Twitter, andInstagramand the Internet at GoColumbiaLions.com. IVY LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS DAY ONE RESULTS

Women Columbia 19, Brown 8

Columbia 15, Cornell 12

Columbia 14, Penn 13

Columbia 11, Princeton 16 Gentlemen Columbia 15, Harvard 12

Columbia 16, Penn 11

