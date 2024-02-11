Maxi blasts absurd hundred, Aussies clinch Windies T20 series despite wild call not to appeal

Australian dynamo Glenn Maxwell went on a rampage at Adelaide Oval on Sunday night, hitting a hundred in the second T20I against the West Indies.

The Victorian hit an unbeaten 120 (55), including twelve boundaries and eight sixes, as the hosts posted a huge team total of 4-241 in the South Australian capital. It was Australia's highest T20I score on home soil and fourth highest overall.

In response, the West Indies batted bravely, but never really looked like overtaking the Aussie total, eventually reaching 9-207.

The match appeared over when Spencer Johnson removed the bails with nine balls remaining, with replays showing Alzarri Joseph short of his ground, but referee Gerard Abood ruled that no Australian player had appealed for the run-out.

I appealed, I promise you, Tim David could be heard pleading with the referee during the broadcast.

This is a joke, buddy.

Maxwell became only the second cricketer to score five centuries in the men's T20I, joining Indian superstar Rohit Sharma.

It was a lot of fun, that's for sure, I just gave myself a chance, Maxwell told Fox Cricket.

It's a really nice wicket, as we saw at the Big Bash, and it was nice to make some money and spend some time there.

I tried to give myself the best chance to use my hands to guide him through a hole or across the infield and that really seemed to work for me.

I've had a few damn trips to Adelaide so it's nice to turn it into a positive one.

Maxwell made headlines for all the wrong reasons during his latest visit to Adelaide after a night of drinking ended with him being taken to hospital in an ambulance.

But the powerful right-hander, who made 10 in the series opener, returned to form with a breathtaking display.

Australian opener Josh Inglis fell early after West Indies opted to bowl first and departed for 4 in the second over. The Western Australian attempted a pull shot against all-rounder Jason Holder, sending the ball towards Johnson Charles spooned with a deep square leg.

Captain Mitchell Marsh hit a quick 29 before missing a wild stroke at mid-on against West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph, where Holder held on to a high catch. Veteran opener David Warner joined him in the sheds soon afterwards, deceived by a slower ball from Romario Shepherd and chipped the Kookaburra for 22 midway through the match.

The Big Show walked to the middle and immediately started shooting sixes, one of which landed on the second level of the venue. A security guard, thinking she didn't have the arm to throw it back onto the field, briefly disappeared with the ball before walking along the boundary rope to return the Kookaburra.

I don't think she gave the ball back, said former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey.

Fox Cricket commentator Mark Howard replied: As my kids would say, captured in 4K though. Can't get away with it.

She may not think she has the arm to punch over all the people in front of her on the deck below. She could land it on someone's head!

Maxwell continued his rampage, holding reverse sweeps and paddles as he raced towards a half-century in just 25 deliveries. The 35-year-old and fellow all-rounder Marcus Stoinis combined for an 82-run partnership for the fourth wicket before the West Australian was caught at deep mid-wicket for 16.

In the penultimate over of the Australian innings, Maxwell reached triple figures with a cut through the covers, passing the milestone in 50 deliveries. He combined with Tim David for an unbeaten partnership of 95 runs at the death, helping set the West Indies an unlikely target of 242 for victory.

David finished unbeaten on 31 (14), while Holder was the bowlers' choice with figures of 2-42.

Earlier, West Indies captain Rovman Powell won the toss and chose to bowl first in the South Australian capital. Spencer Johnson was added to the starting XI, with the left-arm quick set to play his first international match on home soil.

Johnson made a breakthrough with his third delivery of the match, with Nicholas Pooran clumsily deflecting the ball towards substitute Aaron Hardie at mid-wicket for 18. In his next over, Sherfane Rutherford whipped a catch through to wicket-keeper Matthew Wade for a duck.

Stoinis then removed Shai Hope and opener Johnson Charles in the same over, with West Indies' chances of chasing the target all but over.

The right-armer returned after the drinks break to get his third wicket, with superstar all-rounder Andre Russell hitting a pull shot towards deep mid-wicket.

TEAM NEWS

Australian XI: Josh Inglis, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies XI: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

