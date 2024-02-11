Sports
Maxi blasts absurd hundred, Aussies clinch Windies T20 series despite wild call not to appeal
Australian dynamo Glenn Maxwell went on a rampage at Adelaide Oval on Sunday night, hitting a hundred in the second T20I against the West Indies.
The Victorian hit an unbeaten 120 (55), including twelve boundaries and eight sixes, as the hosts posted a huge team total of 4-241 in the South Australian capital. It was Australia's highest T20I score on home soil and fourth highest overall.
In response, the West Indies batted bravely, but never really looked like overtaking the Aussie total, eventually reaching 9-207.
Watch Australia vs West Indies on Kayo Sports. Every Test, ODI and T20I Live without ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today >
The match appeared over when Spencer Johnson removed the bails with nine balls remaining, with replays showing Alzarri Joseph short of his ground, but referee Gerard Abood ruled that no Australian player had appealed for the run-out.
I appealed, I promise you, Tim David could be heard pleading with the referee during the broadcast.
This is a joke, buddy.
COMPETITION CENTER: Scores, stats and more!
Maxwell became only the second cricketer to score five centuries in the men's T20I, joining Indian superstar Rohit Sharma.
It was a lot of fun, that's for sure, I just gave myself a chance, Maxwell told Fox Cricket.
It's a really nice wicket, as we saw at the Big Bash, and it was nice to make some money and spend some time there.
I tried to give myself the best chance to use my hands to guide him through a hole or across the infield and that really seemed to work for me.
I've had a few damn trips to Adelaide so it's nice to turn it into a positive one.
Maxwell made headlines for all the wrong reasons during his latest visit to Adelaide after a night of drinking ended with him being taken to hospital in an ambulance.
But the powerful right-hander, who made 10 in the series opener, returned to form with a breathtaking display.
Australian opener Josh Inglis fell early after West Indies opted to bowl first and departed for 4 in the second over. The Western Australian attempted a pull shot against all-rounder Jason Holder, sending the ball towards Johnson Charles spooned with a deep square leg.
Captain Mitchell Marsh hit a quick 29 before missing a wild stroke at mid-on against West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph, where Holder held on to a high catch. Veteran opener David Warner joined him in the sheds soon afterwards, deceived by a slower ball from Romario Shepherd and chipped the Kookaburra for 22 midway through the match.
The Big Show walked to the middle and immediately started shooting sixes, one of which landed on the second level of the venue. A security guard, thinking she didn't have the arm to throw it back onto the field, briefly disappeared with the ball before walking along the boundary rope to return the Kookaburra.
I don't think she gave the ball back, said former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey.
Fox Cricket commentator Mark Howard replied: As my kids would say, captured in 4K though. Can't get away with it.
She may not think she has the arm to punch over all the people in front of her on the deck below. She could land it on someone's head!
Maxwell continued his rampage, holding reverse sweeps and paddles as he raced towards a half-century in just 25 deliveries. The 35-year-old and fellow all-rounder Marcus Stoinis combined for an 82-run partnership for the fourth wicket before the West Australian was caught at deep mid-wicket for 16.
Adelaide staffer disappears with ball | 01:14
In the penultimate over of the Australian innings, Maxwell reached triple figures with a cut through the covers, passing the milestone in 50 deliveries. He combined with Tim David for an unbeaten partnership of 95 runs at the death, helping set the West Indies an unlikely target of 242 for victory.
David finished unbeaten on 31 (14), while Holder was the bowlers' choice with figures of 2-42.
Earlier, West Indies captain Rovman Powell won the toss and chose to bowl first in the South Australian capital. Spencer Johnson was added to the starting XI, with the left-arm quick set to play his first international match on home soil.
Johnson made a breakthrough with his third delivery of the match, with Nicholas Pooran clumsily deflecting the ball towards substitute Aaron Hardie at mid-wicket for 18. In his next over, Sherfane Rutherford whipped a catch through to wicket-keeper Matthew Wade for a duck.
Stoinis then removed Shai Hope and opener Johnson Charles in the same over, with West Indies' chances of chasing the target all but over.
The right-armer returned after the drinks break to get his third wicket, with superstar all-rounder Andre Russell hitting a pull shot towards deep mid-wicket.
TEAM NEWS
Australian XI: Josh Inglis, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood
West Indies XI: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph
Follow all the action from the second T20I between Australia and West Indies in our LIVE BLOG below!
Can't see the blog? click here
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/australia/live-aussie-star-ruled-out-of-series-with-injury-as-windies-out-to-snap-31year-hoodoo/news-story/43b706c5d0d466d4ceb6ec589cd6d738
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Comedy King Brahmanandam returns to Bollywood after a gap of 25 years
- Maxi blasts absurd hundred, Aussies clinch Windies T20 series despite wild call not to appeal
- Getting Ready with Elisa Johnson for NYFW 2024 Dinner
- Indonesia prepares for presidential election, ex-general expected to win
- Many children do not have access to cheap and effective diarrhea treatment
- How much fascism would you want with that? – Daily Montanan
- Men's fencing is in first place after day one of the Ivy League Championships
- “We want our parade to be convincing”
- Innovation district expected to revitalize manufacturing industry with new technology | Local news
- The number of people quietly retiring amid the reduction in the number of engineers is increasing.
- The Ball Movement Law – read online today
- Fashionable men are likely to wear a raincoat trench