



EKU Women's Tennis hosts a doubleheader against Murray State and Lindsey Wilson

RICHMOND, Ky. The Eastern Kentucky University women's tennis team (5-4, 0-0 ASUN) will host a doubleheader against Murray State (2-1, 0-0 MVC) at 10 a.m. and Lindsey Wilson (3-1, 0-0 MSC) at 3 p.m. p.m. on Sunday at the Greg Adams Tennis Center.

THE COLONELS EKU enters the game with a 5-4 record as they look to build momentum after a 7-0 sweep of Campbellsville on Feb. 4. EKU is led by Emmeline Polevoi in singles, who has a 6-2 record at various spots in the lineup. Jacey Wilson earned her first collegiate singles victory against Campbellsville in straight sets from court No. 6, 6-3, 6-3. Under Elif Olzer has five singles victories this season and earned her first collegiate singles victory against Marshall on January 25. Masha Fedenko , Marilou Cote And Sasha Parkhomenko each have four singles victories. Cote and Olcer are the leading doubles pair for the Colonels as they have a 5-0 mark from the bottom two courts. Olcer has won all six doubles matches so far this season. The Colonels have won the doubles point in four of their last five matches. EXPLORING THE STATE OF MURRAY Murray State enters the match 2-1, beating Austin Peay and SEMO and losing to Lipscomb. The Racers will take on ASUN foe Bellarmine on February 10 before taking on EKU on Sunday. Murray State posted an 11-11 record in 2023, ending their season in a 4-0 loss to Illinois State in the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Tournament. SCOUTING LINDSEY WILSON Lindsey Wilson comes into the game with a 3-1 record, beating Indiana Southeast 7-0 on February 9. The Blue Raiders are ranked No. 18 in the latest ITA NAIA team rankings. Lindsey Wilson has three players ranked in the latest ITA NAIA singles rankings, including Anastasiia Vorobiova (No. 15), Heyka Rodriguez (No. 44) and Reshma Challarapu (No. 47). Vorobiova and Anastasiia Ivanchenko are the leading doubles pair for the Blue Raiders as they are ranked No. 21 in the ITA NAIA doubles rankings.

