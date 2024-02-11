Johnston, DMR men's team breaks school records for track and field at Liberty

LYNCHBURG, Va. Two new school records and a plethora of top-10 performances were set by Charlotte's track and field teams this weekend at the Darius Dixon Invitational at Liberty University. Senior Lauren Johnston set a school record in the women's Mile invitational section, while the men's team of Andrew Burrell , Andreas Mallo , Cameron Austin And Nick Scudder set the program record in the distance medley relay.

Charlotte saw 22 all-time top 10 performances this weekend.

“Both teams had a fantastic weekend at Liberty with the highest number of top-10 performances of all time so far this season,” said head coach Charlotte. Bob Olesen . “Numerous athletes achieved impressive performances in dual events, some of whom achieved top 10 finishes in each event. This ability to perform at a high level in more than one event is exactly what is needed to support our best team results in a championship setting. We were on fire at a lot of events, but at some we just fell flat and we have two weeks and a meet at USC to make these events contribute at a championship level.”

DAY ONE

SPRINTS

The Niners' efforts on day one were highlighted by Donny Lee , who finished first in the men's 400 meter invitational with a time of 47.11. That marked a personal record and the fourth best run in program history. Jordan Reece (48.77) and Jordan Polk-Webb (48.93) also finished in the top 10.

On the 400m invitational on the women's side, Khia Holloway came second with a timeout of 55.73. She sneaked into the top 10 of record books with the ninth fastest time ever.

In the semi-finals of the women's 60 meters Ta-Halia Fairman ran a time of 7.38, the fastest time in the semifinals and the third fastest in school history.

DISTANCES

Lauren Johnston paced the Charlotte women in the 3000 meter invitational section, running 9:28.66 for the fourth best result ever with a Nine. She finished fifth in the event.

For the men's side, Nick Scudder ran well with a time of 8:02.07 and finished in second place. Tim Haughton finished in a time of 8:03.97, the third best time ever Alec Esposito ready inside8:09.61 for fifth all-time in program records.

In addition, Allie Wardle took second place in the women's 800 meters open, clocking a time of 2:17.15. Lily Rogers also came third in the seeded 3000m section (10:06.26). To participate in the invitation for the men's 800 meters, Andrew Burrell timed out at 1:52.98 for 10th all time.

OBSTACLES

In the semi-finals of the women's 60 meter hurdles, Makiyah Sills placed fifth with a time of 8.42, a personal record and the fourth-best time in program history.

In the preliminary rounds of the men's 60 meter hurdles Jaylin Milton Hall finished with the highest qualifying time of 6.84.

DAY TWO

DISTANCES

It was a day of school records for the 49ers as they broke two new marks in the distance events. Lauren Johnston took home the school record in the women's Mile invitational section, clocking a 4:45.66. She finished in third place. This also included registering a top-10 record run Jenna Newman who finished with a time of 4:55.91.

“Lauren had a great weekend, lowering her own school record in the miles, but also shaving a lot of time off her PR in the 3000 meters to finish fourth all-time,” Olesen said. “[She showed] She will be a key player in the AAC Championship and one of our best distance runners ever.”

In the men's 4000 meter medley relay, Burrell's quartet, Andreas Mallo , Cameron Austin and Scudder finished the race in 9:48.33, setting a school record that had stood since 2010.

“We've been eyeing that men's DMR record for a few years now,” Olesen added. “This was the perfect opportunity to bring it down, while still allowing the runners on each stage to have successful individual racing opportunities.”

The 49ers also dominated the men's Mile invitational. Tim Haughton finished in first place with a time of 4:03.59, setting a personal best with the second-best run in school history.

Standing behind him Bryce Anderson (4:05.02) in second place, Alec Esposito (4:05.98) in fourth place, and Maddon Mohammed (4:07.08) in eighth place. All three were all-time top-10 performances for CLT.

Other notable distance feats were included Jackson O'Hara in the men's 1000 meters (2:28.62, seventh all time) and Reagan O'Quinn in the women's 1000 meters (2:57.07, 10th all time).

SPRINTS

Joyasia Smith took home the crown in the women's 200 meters, with a timeout at 11:30 p.m. That set a personal record and ranks as the second-best time in program history. Fairman finished right behind her, clocking in at 23:36, the third best mark of all time. Also adding a top 10 was Khia Holloway and finished the race in 24.32.

THROWS

Patience Marshall again led the 49ers in the women's shot put, finishing second with a throw of 50' 9.75″ (15.49 m). Most notably Kayla Davis-Edwards whose throw of 45″ 6″ (13.87 m) was the sixth best of all time and set a personal record.

JUMPS

Riley Felt had another strong performance in the women's pole vault, clearing a distance of 14'4 (4.37m) to finish as the second best collegiate. Sara Brown was only two places lower and rode 13'6.25 (4.12 m).

Chandler area finished 11th in the men's pole vault with a mark of 15'10.25 (4.83 m) for eight-halt time.

NEXT ONE

The 49ers return to action next week on Saturday, February 17 as they compete in the USC Invitational in Columbia, SC