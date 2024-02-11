Sports
Johnston, DMR men's team breaks school records for track and field at Liberty
LYNCHBURG, Va. Two new school records and a plethora of top-10 performances were set by Charlotte's track and field teams this weekend at the Darius Dixon Invitational at Liberty University. Senior Lauren Johnston set a school record in the women's Mile invitational section, while the men's team of Andrew Burrell,Andreas Mallo, Cameron AustinAnd Nick Scudderset the program record in the distance medley relay.
Charlotte saw 22 all-time top 10 performances this weekend.
“Both teams had a fantastic weekend at Liberty with the highest number of top-10 performances of all time so far this season,” said head coach Charlotte. Bob Olesen. “Numerous athletes achieved impressive performances in dual events, some of whom achieved top 10 finishes in each event. This ability to perform at a high level in more than one event is exactly what is needed to support our best team results in a championship setting. We were on fire at a lot of events, but at some we just fell flat and we have two weeks and a meet at USC to make these events contribute at a championship level.”
DAY ONE
SPRINTS
The Niners' efforts on day one were highlighted by Donny Lee, who finished first in the men's 400 meter invitational with a time of 47.11. That marked a personal record and the fourth best run in program history. Jordan Reece (48.77) and Jordan Polk-Webb (48.93) also finished in the top 10.
On the 400m invitational on the women's side, Khia Holloway came second with a timeout of 55.73. She sneaked into the top 10 of record books with the ninth fastest time ever.
In the semi-finals of the women's 60 meters Ta-Halia Fairman ran a time of 7.38, the fastest time in the semifinals and the third fastest in school history.
DISTANCES
Lauren Johnston paced the Charlotte women in the 3000 meter invitational section, running 9:28.66 for the fourth best result ever with a Nine. She finished fifth in the event.
For the men's side, Nick Scudder ran well with a time of 8:02.07 and finished in second place. Tim Haughton finished in a time of 8:03.97, the third best time everAlec Esposito ready inside8:09.61 for fifth all-time in program records.
In addition, Allie Wardle took second place in the women's 800 meters open, clocking a time of 2:17.15. Lily Rogers also came third in the seeded 3000m section (10:06.26). To participate in the invitation for the men's 800 meters, Andrew Burrell timed out at 1:52.98 for 10th all time.
OBSTACLES
In the semi-finals of the women's 60 meter hurdles, Makiyah Sills placed fifth with a time of 8.42, a personal record and the fourth-best time in program history.
In the preliminary rounds of the men's 60 meter hurdles Jaylin Milton Hall finished with the highest qualifying time of 6.84.
DAY TWO
DISTANCES
It was a day of school records for the 49ers as they broke two new marks in the distance events. Lauren Johnston took home the school record in the women's Mile invitational section, clocking a 4:45.66. She finished in third place. This also included registering a top-10 record run Jenna Newman who finished with a time of 4:55.91.
“Lauren had a great weekend, lowering her own school record in the miles, but also shaving a lot of time off her PR in the 3000 meters to finish fourth all-time,” Olesen said. “[She showed] She will be a key player in the AAC Championship and one of our best distance runners ever.”
In the men's 4000 meter medley relay, Burrell's quartet, Andreas Mallo,Cameron Austinand Scudder finished the race in 9:48.33, setting a school record that had stood since 2010.
“We've been eyeing that men's DMR record for a few years now,” Olesen added. “This was the perfect opportunity to bring it down, while still allowing the runners on each stage to have successful individual racing opportunities.”
The 49ers also dominated the men's Mile invitational. Tim Haughton finished in first place with a time of 4:03.59, setting a personal best with the second-best run in school history.
Standing behind him Bryce Anderson (4:05.02) in second place, Alec Esposito (4:05.98) in fourth place, and Maddon Mohammed (4:07.08) in eighth place. All three were all-time top-10 performances for CLT.
Other notable distance feats were included Jackson O'Hara in the men's 1000 meters (2:28.62, seventh all time) and Reagan O'Quinn in the women's 1000 meters (2:57.07, 10th all time).
SPRINTS
Joyasia Smith took home the crown in the women's 200 meters, with a timeout at 11:30 p.m. That set a personal record and ranks as the second-best time in program history. Fairman finished right behind her, clocking in at 23:36, the third best mark of all time. Also adding a top 10 was Khia Hollowayand finished the race in 24.32.
THROWS
Patience Marshall again led the 49ers in the women's shot put, finishing second with a throw of 50' 9.75″ (15.49 m). Most notably Kayla Davis-Edwardswhose throw of 45″ 6″ (13.87 m) was the sixth best of all time and set a personal record.
JUMPS
Riley Felt had another strong performance in the women's pole vault, clearing a distance of 14'4 (4.37m) to finish as the second best collegiate. Sara Brown was only two places lower and rode 13'6.25 (4.12 m).
Chandler area finished 11th in the men's pole vault with a mark of 15'10.25 (4.83 m) for eight-halt time.
NEXT ONE
The 49ers return to action next week on Saturday, February 17 as they compete in the USC Invitational in Columbia, SC
|
Sources
2/ https://charlotte49ers.com/news/2024/2/10/johnston-mens-dmr-team-break-school-records-for-track-field-at-liberty.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mithun Chakraborty Health Update: Veteran Actor Diagnosed With Ischemic Stroke, Condition Stable Now | Étimes
- Johnston, DMR men's team breaks school records for track and field at Liberty
- A braless Daisy Edgar-Jones turns heads in a plunging pink satin dress as she joins glamorous Jessica Chastain at the Gucci party in New York.
- Google Assistant stops working for Android Auto users
- Trump says he would 'encourage' Russia to attack NATO allies that don't pay – POLITICO
- Mithun Chakrabortys co-star Debashree Roy says actor is no longer in ICU, reveals his sugar levels have dropped | Bollywood News
- Slowing U.S. Inflation Should Fuel Fed's Rate Cut Optimism
- A stock market milestone reached as the S&P 500 exceeds 5,000. The 401(k)s are happy.
- Google's paid plan “Gemini Advanced” has pros and cons
- a solid home performance for Montois against Angoulme
- Sonam Kapoor attends New York Fashion Week for Tommy Hilfiger in pantsuit and shirt | Fashion trends
- Kharkiv: Seven dead after Russian drone strikes gas station in Ukraine I BBC News