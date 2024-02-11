How has the Taylor Swift effect boosted American football? | News

Taylor Swift's presence at her first Kansas City Chiefs game on September 24 saw an unexpected boost in viewership among her fans, known as Swifties, and American football aficionados.

The Taylor Swift Effect, which has given the singer an economical Midas touch and propelled her to the position of one of the world's highest-earning entertainers, seemed to take on a new life when she and Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce, started dating. Six months ago.

Sunday is Super Bowl LVIII, and there will likely be as many Swifties coming to catch a glimpse of Swift as sports fans coming to see the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers play at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

What is the Taylor Swift Effect?

Swift has built an economic powerhouse around her music career. She is wildly popular with a huge fan base, and this has helped build a market for pseudo-influencers known as the Taylor Swift effect.

This has not only increased Swift's brand equity, but has also helped bring new fans to the National Football League (NFL), especially women and girls. Some experts have dubbed this new fandom the Swift bump. This has led to a 20 percent increase in sponsorship. The increase in female viewers in the NFL spans several age categories. Among teen girls, NFL viewership is up 53 percent. Among the demographic group 18-24 years old, there has been an increase of 24 percent.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell welcomed the increase during a press conference ahead of the Super Bowl. Obviously it's creating a buzz, he said. It creates a new group of young fans, especially young women, who are interested to see why she's going to this game, why she's interested in this game besides Travis. She is a football fan.

Even without the additional female fans, overall viewership numbers are up. According to NBC Sports, the game pitting the Chiefs against the New York Jets in October drew 27 million people across all platforms, the most since February 2023's Super Bowl LVII, which the Chiefs won.

How much have NFL revenues increased?

According to Apex Marketing, Swift has effectively generated an additional $331.5 million in brand equity for the Chiefs and NFL.

However, it's not just the NFL that's benefiting from the Taylor Swift effect. The brands associated with Swift also benefit from her influence. Even the San Francisco 49ers are thriving.

Kristin Juszczyk, wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, designed a Kelce jacket for Swift that attracted a ton of attention after Swift was spotted wearing the jacket, which resembles her boyfriend's Chiefs jersey, in January.

According to Fanatics, an American manufacturer and online retailer of licensed sportswear, Kelce merchandise saw a 400 percent increase in sales after the first Chiefs game Swift attended.

Many brands are taking every opportunity to tie in to the Taylor Swift effect from Kansas City denim brand Hoopla to Ziploc, the maker of sealable food bags. Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, 71, has signed a brand deal after she was spotted with leftovers in a resealable bag. The Kelce matriarch has now secured a TV spot as Ziplocs' Chief Leftover Officer, advocating against food waste.

According to Complex, an online pop culture magazine, the brand saw a 25 percent increase in site traffic the week after Swift was spotted wearing New Balance 550 sneakers.

Why are sponsorship deals and brand collaborations important?

Revenue from these types of deals is crucial to the league, and building a broad network of brands and sponsors will expand the NFL's viewership and provide access to a tailored audience. While Swift is not an official sponsor or brand partner of the NFL, the league has 37 sponsors for the 2023-2024 season. One of them, Gatorade, has been a sponsor for almost 40 years. YouTube is the latest new sponsor starting in 2023. According to data analytics group SponsorUnited, the NFL's sponsorship revenue was $2.35 billion, up 15 percent from last season.

Since last year, the NFL has strategically increased its popularity by increasing partnerships with fashion brands, especially those affiliated with artists. Such brands include menswear label OVO (Octobers Very Own), co-founded by rapper Drake and featuring rappers Benny the Butcher and Lil Wayne.