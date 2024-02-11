Sports
How has the Taylor Swift effect boosted American football? | News
Taylor Swift's presence at her first Kansas City Chiefs game on September 24 saw an unexpected boost in viewership among her fans, known as Swifties, and American football aficionados.
The Taylor Swift Effect, which has given the singer an economical Midas touch and propelled her to the position of one of the world's highest-earning entertainers, seemed to take on a new life when she and Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce, started dating. Six months ago.
Sunday is Super Bowl LVIII, and there will likely be as many Swifties coming to catch a glimpse of Swift as sports fans coming to see the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers play at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
What is the Taylor Swift Effect?
Swift has built an economic powerhouse around her music career. She is wildly popular with a huge fan base, and this has helped build a market for pseudo-influencers known as the Taylor Swift effect.
This has not only increased Swift's brand equity, but has also helped bring new fans to the National Football League (NFL), especially women and girls. Some experts have dubbed this new fandom the Swift bump. This has led to a 20 percent increase in sponsorship. The increase in female viewers in the NFL spans several age categories. Among teen girls, NFL viewership is up 53 percent. Among the demographic group 18-24 years old, there has been an increase of 24 percent.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell welcomed the increase during a press conference ahead of the Super Bowl. Obviously it's creating a buzz, he said. It creates a new group of young fans, especially young women, who are interested to see why she's going to this game, why she's interested in this game besides Travis. She is a football fan.
Even without the additional female fans, overall viewership numbers are up. According to NBC Sports, the game pitting the Chiefs against the New York Jets in October drew 27 million people across all platforms, the most since February 2023's Super Bowl LVII, which the Chiefs won.
How much have NFL revenues increased?
According to Apex Marketing, Swift has effectively generated an additional $331.5 million in brand equity for the Chiefs and NFL.
However, it's not just the NFL that's benefiting from the Taylor Swift effect. The brands associated with Swift also benefit from her influence. Even the San Francisco 49ers are thriving.
Kristin Juszczyk, wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, designed a Kelce jacket for Swift that attracted a ton of attention after Swift was spotted wearing the jacket, which resembles her boyfriend's Chiefs jersey, in January.
According to Fanatics, an American manufacturer and online retailer of licensed sportswear, Kelce merchandise saw a 400 percent increase in sales after the first Chiefs game Swift attended.
Many brands are taking every opportunity to tie in to the Taylor Swift effect from Kansas City denim brand Hoopla to Ziploc, the maker of sealable food bags. Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, 71, has signed a brand deal after she was spotted with leftovers in a resealable bag. The Kelce matriarch has now secured a TV spot as Ziplocs' Chief Leftover Officer, advocating against food waste.
According to Complex, an online pop culture magazine, the brand saw a 25 percent increase in site traffic the week after Swift was spotted wearing New Balance 550 sneakers.
Why are sponsorship deals and brand collaborations important?
Revenue from these types of deals is crucial to the league, and building a broad network of brands and sponsors will expand the NFL's viewership and provide access to a tailored audience. While Swift is not an official sponsor or brand partner of the NFL, the league has 37 sponsors for the 2023-2024 season. One of them, Gatorade, has been a sponsor for almost 40 years. YouTube is the latest new sponsor starting in 2023. According to data analytics group SponsorUnited, the NFL's sponsorship revenue was $2.35 billion, up 15 percent from last season.
Since last year, the NFL has strategically increased its popularity by increasing partnerships with fashion brands, especially those affiliated with artists. Such brands include menswear label OVO (Octobers Very Own), co-founded by rapper Drake and featuring rappers Benny the Butcher and Lil Wayne.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/2/11/has-taylor-swift-helped-boost-nfl-popularity-in-the-us
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How has the Taylor Swift effect boosted American football? | News
- Who is Kristin Juszczyk? Meet the Fashion Designer Wife of 49ers Guard Kyle Juszczyk
- February 10, 2024 The 10 fastest parkrun times in the UK.
- Alia Bhatt enjoys a family lunch, reacts as Neetu Kapoor crushes her cheeks | Bollywood
- Assistant feature missing from Google's Gemini fix list
- An education system based on Indian values is the need of the hour: PM Modi
- Upcoming Hollywood Movies in February: Madame Web, Argylle and More
- India vs Australia live score, U19 World Cup 2024 Final: AUS blows away IND by 79 runs, lifts the U-19 World Cup trophy for the 4th time | Cricket news
- Late comeback propels Green Knights past Eagles on Senior Day
- Stock market today: Wall Street nears records as it closes another winning week | Community
- How to replace Google Assistant with the new Gemini AI | Technology News
- The pleas for help from Ontario's municipal leaders grow as the number of overdoses rises