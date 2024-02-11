MSU hockey beats Michigan with 3-2 win in Detroit: analysis, reaction

DETROIT Lansing State Journal sports reporter Nathaniel Bott breaks down 11th-ranked Michigan State's 3-2 win in the annual “Duel in the D” on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena.

What happened

Michigan State looked to snap a six-game losing streak against Michigan in the annual “Duel in the D” at Little Caesars Arena after earning some momentum in a 5-1 victory at Yost Ice Arena on Friday night.

The teams skated out to a sold-out crowd of 18,410 people, with “Let's Go Blue!” and “Go green! Go white!” chants take turns echoing through the arena. And in that raucous atmosphere, MSU was able to withstand a late Michigan rally to earn a 3-2 victory and a crucial series sweep.

For the first time in eight meetings between MSU coach Adam Nightingale and Michigan's Brandon Naurato, Nightingale's team struck first. Fourth-string forward Tanner Kelly pounced on a loose puck in the slot, spun around and fired a shot past Wolverines goaltender Jake Barczewski to give the Spartans an early lead.

MSU allowed Michigan's vaunted power play just once. The Wolverines took advantage of that opportunity in the second period when forward Gavin Brindley found Dylan Duke to tie things up, 1-1.

MSU's fourth line, which started the game and regularly matched Michigan's top line, came up big again in response. Forward Tommi Mannisto cycled the puck to the point and senior defenseman Nash Nienhuis. Nienhus' shot was initially saved, but a rebound blasted into the side of the net, where sophomore forward Tiernan Shoudy netted his third goal of the season.

MSU would double its lead later in the second period after Kelly got caught in a rush with top forwards Karsen Dorwart and Isaac Howard. Kelly received a pass from Howard and skated in, faking a shot that Barczewski pulled out of the net before making a pass to Dorwart, who fired into a nearly open net to make it 3-1.

Brindley scored for Michigan on a backdoor play with 9:09 remaining in the third period to take the lead, but MSU was able to capture the final minutes and stave off a number of opportunities for the Wolverines in the final minute of action.

Trey Augustine stopped 36 shots for MSU, as did his counterpart, Barczewski. With Saturday's win, MSU earned its first regular-season win over Michigan since 2017 and the Wolverines' first two-game series sweep since 2019.

What it means

MSU is now 20-7-3 overall and 14-4-2 in the Big Ten, five points ahead of second-place Wisconsin, which has played two fewer games than the Spartans. MSU's final series of the regular season, March 1-2, will take place in Madison. The Spartans are also ranked No. 5 in the all-important Pairwise Rankings.

MSU's regular season series with Michigan this season tells a great story. It provided the buy-in Nightingale wants and perhaps set a benchmark for future victories.

The win was No. 20 of the season for the Spartans, who had not reached that total since the 2008-09 season, two years after their last league title.

Tanner Kelly's comeback was the story of the evening

There has been growth this season to get here. Tanner Kelly's story is part of that. Kelly came into the first meeting with Michigan this season looking for trouble. Every chance to add a little something extra to a check, every opening Michigan players gave him to respond, he grabbed with both hands. It led to 22 penalty minutes for Kelly over two games, including two five-minute majors.

The Spartans lost that first game 7-1. The next night in Yost, Kelly was absent from the lineup. In Nightingale's eyes, his antics were too damaging.

And when MSU trailed Yost 4-1, everyone stuck to the game plan and was rewarded, skating away with an impressive 7-5 come-from-behind victory.

MSU and Michigan have always had fireworks on the ice. Big hits. Showboating celebrations. Scrums and fights after whistles abound. But Nightingale is changing the perception of the rivalry. As he puts it, “You don't have to like them, but you have to respect them.”

Kelly would also miss the Minnesota series, with his freshman replacement Griffin Jurecki playing well on the fourth line and scoring a goal that led to a third-period rally in an MSU come-from-behind victory.

Kelly finally returned to the Notre Dame series last week, with this matchup with Michigan circled.

When MSU fell behind on Friday night, it was Kelly who made a great individual effort to score a goal 25 seconds later, and from that point on, MSU never looked back. On Saturday in Detroit, Kelly scored the opening goal of the game and made a remarkable play to determine the eventual game winner.

“I think that's a really good lesson about responsibility. In the first game he took some penalties and we had a conversation and he missed a couple of games,” Nightingale said. “Tanner is a critical part of our team, but I promised these guys that I would hold them accountable and to a standard. I believe in forgiveness, but there are consequences for your actions. Tanner did nothing but work and he stepped back in and that line was really good for us.”

That line of Shoudy, Mannisto and Kelly has started the last three games for the Spartans and was a big reason why MSU won on Saturday, contributing to all three goals while consistently matching up and making life difficult for Michigan's top line.

“Winning tonight was special, but to see Tanner respond the right way when you're held accountable and then rewarded is a pretty special moment for me as a coach,” Nightingale said.

What's next

MSU has a week off before hosting Ohio State in the final home series of the regular season from Feb. 23-24.

