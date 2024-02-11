High mental strength doesn't just exist in your head, it also translates into real-life benefits.

For example, most top athletes report that at least 50% of superior athletic performance is the result of mental or psychological factors. This means that physical skills, no matter how insane, must be supplemented with mental toughness to demonstrate greatness.

Additionally, 83% of coaches “Rate mental toughness as the most important psychological traits for determining competitive success.”

All this is to say that there are certain indicators that people have high mental strength. And maybe you are one of them too.

Here are 4 signs of impressively high mental strength

1. You believe in tough self-love, not comfortable self-love

When my girlfriend of 3.5 years broke up with me, I was completely confused. She was my everything and I lost everything in the space of fourteen minutes. And I never saw her again after that. I never got closure.

So of course I decided to show myself some self-love because I thought I needed it. I decided I wouldn't do anything productive and ate as many chocolate pastries as I wanted. I told myself it was okay. I told myself I deserved the comfort.

But it didn't make me feel any better. It made me feel bad. I felt like this wasn't self-love. It was self-loathing.

Then I read a book that changed my life: “Can't hurt me” by David Goggins. I didn't know this when I picked up the book, but this book is the bible of mental strength. And it completely changed my perspective. I did a 180 and decided not to make it easy on myself, but to go harder than I've ever done.

I started exercising like crazy. And ate cleaner than ever. And I studied around the clock. And it changed everything. I felt so great. I really felt like I loved myself.

People think that making yourself easy is self-love. And in very micro doses that can be the case. But on a macro scale, it's not going easy on yourself and locking yourself deep in the corridors of your comfort zone. It's self-loathing. It's self-abuse.

People with high mental strength very rarely go easy on themselves, and only in the smallest doses. But in general, self-love means challenging yourself and being a fan of tough love.

2. You are an unbroken optimist

I learned this term from Niklas Gke. It means that an optimist tries to look at the positive side in every situation. However, an amateur optimist can become a bit pessimistic under certain circumstances. But with practice you can reach the pinnacle of this quality. And that is the moment when you become an unbroken optimist.

Unwavering optimism is when no matter how bad the situation is, you find some kind of positivity in it. Of course, optimism and pessimism cannot be proven objectively. Things don't happen for good or bad. They just happen. Subjectively, these qualities have enormous implications.

Pessimism makes you hopeless. It makes you feel like there's no point in working on it because it will all end in something bad. But optimism creates a positive feedback loop of high mental strength.

Here's why: When an event happens, it can produce 10 results. If seven of those ten are objectively bad, and three are objectively good, optimism leaves you relatively ignorant of the bad outcomes, allowing you to focus on the good outcomes and judge the entire objectively bad situation as subjectively good.

This means that the same bad situation can break a pessimist, but at the same time uplift an unbroken optimist.

3. You come back stronger

When I started writing, there was one publication I really wanted to get into. But their standards were quite high. And I was okay with that. So I kept submitting. After many rejections, I was finally hired as a writer. I was delighted. And I wanted to get published quickly, so I sent more articles.

A few days later I realized I had been removed as a writer. I was stunned. What just happened? Turns out I repeatedly fell short of their standards. And they removed me as a writer rather than having to reject me again and again.

It was bad. I actually cried. Like real tears. I stayed glued to the couch all day and felt bad for myself. But then I stopped throwing a pity party and realized they were right to remove me as a writer for submitting bad stories. But I had no intention of stopping.

The next day I started spending more time writing better articles. Eventually I was accepted back as a writer. And also started to be published. Repeatedly. I was knocked down, but I came back stronger.

Life will trip you up at every turn. It's a test to see if you really want what you say you want. When you rise stronger, life respects your mental strength and gives you what you deserve.

4. You love your cons

Disadvantages can be used in two ways. And how you use them determines how successful you will be in life. You can use them as (valid) excuses. Host a pity party and people will join in because your disadvantage is obvious. Or you can use them as opportunities to succeed despite your disadvantages.

For example, losing both hands can be a pretty valid excuse for not doing something great with your life. But Ibrahim Hamadtou a man of extraordinary mental strength chose the other option.

He lost both his hands in a train accident at a young age, but instead of using it as an excuse, he chose to become a table tennis player. (Yes, he plays table tennis, even though he has no hands. He holds the racket in his mouth. No biggie.) He has even represented and won medals for his country at the Paralympic Games.

Now Ibrahim is famous, and not because he is a good table tennis player. There are many who play better than him. He is famous for being a great table tennis player despite having no hands.

His disadvantage, and the way he overcame it, is exactly what made him successful. That's what people with great mental strength do. They do not use their lack of privilege or innate and social disadvantages as an excuse. They use them as opportunities to succeed despite them.

Akshad Singi, MD is a writer and physician whose work has been published in Better Humans, Medium, Business Insider, Mind Cafe, and more.

This article was originally published on Medium. Reprinted with permission of the author.