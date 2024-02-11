Connect with us

Sports

4 signs of impressively high mental strength

4 signs of impressively high mental strength

 


High mental strength doesn't just exist in your head, it also translates into real-life benefits.

For example, most top athletes report that at least 50% of superior athletic performance is the result of mental or psychological factors. This means that physical skills, no matter how insane, must be supplemented with mental toughness to demonstrate greatness.

Additionally, 83% of coaches “Rate mental toughness as the most important psychological traits for determining competitive success.”

All this is to say that there are certain indicators that people have high mental strength. And maybe you are one of them too.

Here are 4 signs of impressively high mental strength

1. You believe in tough self-love, not comfortable self-love

When my girlfriend of 3.5 years broke up with me, I was completely confused. She was my everything and I lost everything in the space of fourteen minutes. And I never saw her again after that. I never got closure.

RELATED: 8 Unconscious Behaviors That Are Keeping You From Living Your Best Life

So of course I decided to show myself some self-love because I thought I needed it. I decided I wouldn't do anything productive and ate as many chocolate pastries as I wanted. I told myself it was okay. I told myself I deserved the comfort.

But it didn't make me feel any better. It made me feel bad. I felt like this wasn't self-love. It was self-loathing.

Then I read a book that changed my life: “Can't hurt me” by David Goggins. I didn't know this when I picked up the book, but this book is the bible of mental strength. And it completely changed my perspective. I did a 180 and decided not to make it easy on myself, but to go harder than I've ever done.

I started exercising like crazy. And ate cleaner than ever. And I studied around the clock. And it changed everything. I felt so great. I really felt like I loved myself.

People think that making yourself easy is self-love. And in very micro doses that can be the case. But on a macro scale, it's not going easy on yourself and locking yourself deep in the corridors of your comfort zone. It's self-loathing. It's self-abuse.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.yourtango.com/self/signs-impressively-high-mental-strength

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: