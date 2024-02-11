Fencing wraps up the first day of the Ivy League Championships





NEW YORK, NY The The University of Pennsylvania's nationally ranked fencing programs closed out the first day of the 2024 Ivy League Championships, winning three combined matches in the Big Apple on Saturday. The #6 women are tied for third place, while the #8 men maintain fourth place after the first day of the tournament. The women picked up a pair of wins against #3 seed Yale (17-10) and #7 seed Brown (23-4), while the men won their match against #3 seed Yale (17-10). Individually, 13 Quakers finished day one in the top ten of their events, with six representing the men and seven the women. For the men, Bryce Louie And Blake Broszus led the team after both going 7-2 on the day and sitting in a tie for third place. Marcel Koopman (sixth), Simon Kushkov (ninth), and Gian Dhingra (tenth) are responsible for the Quakers in the top ten in saber while they are freshmen Joseph Wu is ranked sixth in epee, rounding out the men's rankings for the day. On the women's side, freshmen Victoria Kuznetsov currently sits second in epee after leading 7-2 on the day. Kuznetsov is closely followed by her teammates Grace Hu And Elizabeth Wang , who are tied for fourth in epee. Senior Sabrina Cho And Katina Proestakis Ortiz holding third and fourth places in foil, while Hailey Lu And Vivian Lu are neck and neck in the saber event in fifth and sixth place to tie the women in the top ten. Next one

The Quakers wrap up the Ivy League Championships on Sunday, with the women opening the day against Harvard at 10 a.m. while the men hit the slopes for a battle with Harvard at 2:15 p.m. Women's results vs. (3) Yale W, 17-10 (4-5 sabre, 5-4 foil, 8-1 epee)

vs. (1) Columbia L, 14-13 (5-4 saber, 4-5 foil, 4-5 epee)

vs. (7) Brown W, 23-4 (7-2 saber, 9-0 foil, 7-2 epee) Results gentlemen vs. (1) Princeton L, 18-9 (2-7 saber, 5-4 foil, 2-7 epee)

vs. (3) Yale W, 17-10 (6-3 saber, 6-3 foil, 5-4 epee)

vs. (2) Columbia, L, 16-11 (5-4 saber, 4-5 foil, 2-7 epee) #FightOnPenn

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pennathletics.com/news/2024/2/10/mens-fencing-fencing-wraps-up-first-day-of-ivy-league-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos